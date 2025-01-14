Titanic Exhibition Centre shuts: Massive Belfast venue home of conventions, festivals, Covid vaccinations, car shows, snooker championships and election counts in surprise closure as owners blame cost of repeated storm damage

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Belfast’s biggest events venues, home to everything from comics conventions to Covid vaccinations to election counts, has shut in a surprise move.

The 3,000-capacity Titanic Exhibition Centre is now closed, its owners blaming the high cost of repairing repeated damage from worsening storms in recent years.

It was publicised as “Titanic by name, titanic by nature – a stage for major events, public exhibitions and trade shows”, but the huge venue has now gone for good.

Built on Olympic Way close to tourist hotspot the Titanic Belfast museum and visitor attraction, the facility has been used to stage a wide variety of large-scale events for close to 10 years.

The Titanic Exhibition Centre in Belfast. Photo: TEC

That includes snooker championships as well as conventions ranging from movies to food and drink to knitting.

Newshounds will be most familiar with its use as a vote count centre for constituencies in the greater Belfast area in recent Stormont and Westminster elections.

It also acted as a hub for Covid vaccinations during a major rollout in 2021.

But its management company TBL International and venue shareholders have now decided to “wind down operations”.

The count for greater Belfast constituencies in the 2022 Northern Ireland Assembly election was held at the Titanic Exhibition Centre. Photo: Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

A TBL International spokeswoman told the News Letter that “despite an ongoing programme of maintenance at the venue, the increase in severe inclement weather over the past number of years, and the recent storms in January and April, have had a detrimental impact on the fabric of the venue”.

The company has been working with long-time clients to find new homes for planned events, added the spokeswoman, the majority of which will stay in Belfast.

The 6,000 square metre venue had planning permission to stay in place until October 2027.

When it opened, its owners said they hoped to use it as a platform from which to set up a permanent events centre in Belfast that would be comparable to the RDS in Dublin or Glasgow’s Scottish Event Campus.

The centre was used as a mass Covid vaccination facility in December 2021. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Brochures produced for prospective clients described the exhibition centre as “unique by virtue” and offering “ample space and a modern backdrop for exhibitions, gala receptions and sporting events”.