Titanic Hotel Belfast needs your vote to secure eighth global title
Renowned for its unique setting within the former Harland & Wolff headquarters and Drawing Offices where the RMS Titanic was designed, the hotel continues to attract international acclaim for its unique design and impeccable service, historical significance, and luxurious guest experience.
Adrian McNally, General Manager of Titanic Hotel Belfast, said: “Winning the World Travel Awards ‘Leading Hotel’ award every year, since opening our doors in 2017, is humbling and yet a true honour and testament to the dedication of our incredible team at Titanic Hotel Belfast.
"Each year, we strive to raise the bar, and this year is no different. We’re proud to represent the Northern Ireland tourism industry on the global stage and we’d be hugely grateful for public support to help us make it eight in a row.”
Titanic Hotel Belfast has emerged as a symbol of innovation and hospitality excellence in eight short years. With 119 Art Deco, nautical-themed bedrooms, the hotel seamlessly blends heritage and comfort.
The hotel has won numerous tourism and hospitality awards, most recently being awarded the Hotels ByDesign People’s Choice Award. Its Wolff Grill restaurant has also previously been named Ireland’s Hotel Restaurant of the Year.
Established in 1993, The World Travel Awards celebrate excellence across the global travel and tourism industry, and public votes play a vital role in deciding winners. Titanic Hotel Belfast’s continued recognition reinforces its reputation as a world-class hospitality destination in the heart of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter.
To support Titanic Hotel Belfast, cast your vote before September 7at https://www.worldtravelawards.com/award-northern-irelands-leading-hotel-2025