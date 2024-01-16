As chief executive, James will continue to build on Titanic Quarter Limited’s commitment to increase the investment in Titanic Quarter to £2 billion, create over £0.5 billion of social value, grow its residential population to over 9,000 people and increase the number of direct and indirect jobs to 27,100

The company behind the regeneration of Belfast’s Titanic Quarter has appointed James Eyre to the role of chief executive.

James joined the team in August 2006, just prior to the commencement of construction of the first projects in Titanic Quarter. In 2014, James took up the role as commercial director and has played a major role in the delivery of development projects and the estate management of Titanic Quarter.

Titanic Quarter has evolved from masterplan to reality as a thriving and bustling destination, where some 20,000 people live, work, visit and stay in Titanic Quarter on Belfast’s Maritime Mile on a daily basis.

Over £618 million has already been invested in Titanic Quarter, delivering homes for over 1,000 residents, it is Northern Ireland’s leading visitor and leisure destination and generates 12,200 direct and indirect jobs for the city. Titanic Quarter is home to over 100 companies such as Citi, HBO, Amazon, Artemis and Catagen to name a few.

Olympic House, recently completed and now ready for occupiers, is the district’s most recent flagship office development built to a BREEAM ‘Excellent’ standard and does not use fossil fuels. Construction of Loft Lines (778 new apartment homes) commenced in June 2023 and represents the largest ever private sector investment into housing in Northern Ireland. The construction of the Hamilton Dock Hotel (228 beds) started in December 2023. Both these projects will be completed in 2026.

As chief executive, James will continue to build on Titanic Quarter Limited’s commitment to deliver sustainable and vibrant developments at pace, with the ambition over the next 10 years to increase the investment in Titanic Quarter to £2 billion, create over £0.5 billion of social value, grow its residential population to over 9,000 people and increase the number of direct and indirect jobs to 27,100.

John Hansen, non-executive chairman, explained: “The Board is delighted to announce James’s appointment as our chief executive. In his time at Titanic Quarter, James has shown a strong strategic outlook and sound judgement when it comes to the future direction of Titanic Quarter and is an excellent choice to lead the business into the next exciting phase of the continued development of Titanic Quarter.”