In addition to achieving its best visitor numbers across July and August, the world-leading attraction also welcomed its 7.5 millionth visitor and recorded its busiest ever July.

A survey at the attraction this summer also showed that 42% of participants came to the city specifically to visit Titanic Belfast, while 62% of those also then visited or intended to visit other attractions within Northern Ireland when here.

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, said: “We are delighted that the summer season at Titanic Belfast has been our busiest ever. In the last 11 years, we have continued to work hard to drive new and repeat visitors and are proud of the significant role we play in putting Belfast on the global tourism map.

"Earlier this year we unveiled a £4.7m investment programme which has seen the introduction of four exciting new themed galleries, providing our most spectacular visitor experience to date. The response from guests has been incredible and it has played a key role in our increased visitor figures.

“Exodus, the free exhibition we have been hosting in partnership with Terry Bradley Art, has also been proving extremely popular and I am delighted to announce that it has been extended until Sunday, September 10. While our much-loved Autumn Afternoon Teas will also be back on Sunday, September 24 and Sunday, October 29.

“We look forward to building on this momentum in the weeks and months ahead, as we head into a busy conference and banqueting season where we are getting ready to host some very prestigious events in September and October including the European Association of Sports Management gala dinner and the closing ceremony of One Young World.

