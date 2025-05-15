Titanic: Our Secret Histories produced by Belfast company Afro-Mic Productions will air on Channel 4 this Saturday (May 17)

A new documentary exploring the forgotten stories of the passengers and crew of RMS Titanic will air on Channel 4 this Saturday (May 17).

The documentary, titled Titanic: Our Secret Histories, is co-produced by Tourism Ireland.

Titanic: Our Secret Histories – produced by Belfast company Afro-Mic Productions – explores the untold stories of some of the passengers and crew who survived and perished in the 1912 disaster. Ahead of the 40th anniversary of the discovery of Titanic’s wreckage, viewers will hear from living descendants on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean, as well as world-renowned historians.

The documentary is also expected to air in other tourism markets, including North America, Germany, Spain and France, reminding audiences across the world that Belfast is the birthplace of the Titanic and an incredible place to visit.

Aidan Power, Tourism Ireland’s director of marketing, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to co-produce this new documentary, ‘Titanic: Our Secret Histories’. Audiences in GB, and elsewhere around the world, are expected to watch this special documentary, which provides a fascinating insight into the untold stories of some of the passengers and crew who survived and perished. With much of the filming taking place in Belfast, viewers will no doubt be inspired to come and find out more about our incredible history and heritage.

“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of promotional activity, to inspire travellers to put Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland on their holiday wish-list.”

Judith Owens MBE, chief executive of Titanic Belfast, added: '”Titanic: Our Secret Stories’ not only establishes Belfast as the home of Titanic, but also uncovers the lesser-known passenger and crew stories and highlights the international connections of the world’s most famous ship, all things that we are very passionate about and truly align with what we do at Titanic Belfast.