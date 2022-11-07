Law firm TLT has continued the growth of its Chambers and Partners rankings in Northern Ireland with four practice areas ranked in the 2023 edition of the prestigious legal directory.

The 2023 rankings saw the firm ranked in four practice areas, with banking and finance and energy and natural resources growing the rankings from last year and restructuring and insolvency entering the rankings for the first time. The rankings also recognised TLT’s expertise in real estate.

Ten lawyers from TLT’s office in Belfast were featured in the directory with Caroline MacLaughlin (banking and finance) and Jason Byrne (restructuring and insolvency) entering the rankings for the first time. Andrew Ryan (energy and natural resource, environment and planning), Judith Hewitson (real estate), Katharine Kimber (litigation), Kevin Murphy (real estate), Leeanne Armstrong (employment), Nichola Coghlan (banking and finance) and Richard Houliston (banking and finance) were also recommended in the year’s rankings.

Katharine Kimber, partner and head of location in NI, said: “We’re delighted to see our expertise across a range of different practice areas recognised in the Chambers directory 2023.

"The rankings acknowledge the hard work and commitment the team in NI dedicates to preparing clients for what comes next, as well as our in-depth experience and knowledge stretching across different sectors and services. I’m very pleased to see many of our talented lawyers included in the rankings this year – congratulations to you all.”

TLT is ranked in 42 submission areas across England & Wales, Scotland and NI in the 2023 edition of Chambers, with a range of practice areas rising up the rankings. The firm counts 85 individual lawyer rankings with 13 lawyers joining for the first time and 10 rising up the rankings from last year.

TLT revealed a record financial year with 30% turnover growth in 2021/2022. Revenue of £144m up from £110m in 2020/2021, exceeded the £140m target initially set for 2025.

The results follow an exceptional year in which TLT launched the firm’s strategic vision for 2025 aiming to drive robust financial growth by increasing resources, developing the firm’s reach and using the latest integrated technology.

Chambers and Partners is an independent research company operating across 200 jurisdictions delivering detailed rankings and insight into the world's leading lawyers.

