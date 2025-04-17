Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

One of Northern Ireland’s leading construction businesses, CosyGroup, has acquired family-run independent building merchants J&W McCall Supplies Ltd for an undisclosed sum.

Headquartered in Downpatrick, CosyGroup is the parent company of a wide range of construction outfits including CosyRoof, one of the UK’s leading conservatory roof conversion specialists. CosyGroup also works in the insulation sector, solar energy solutions and residential property development.

Established in 1957, J&W McCall Supplies Ltd provides building furnishings and materials to local businesses and homeowners across Northern Ireland, operating from its three stores throughout Co Down, in Carryduff and Clough. J&W McCall Supplies currently employs 48 people, and following the acquisition, will increase CosyGroup’s total workforce to 63.

The acquisition is expected to bolster CosyGroup’s wider supply chain network, supporting other arms of the business such as CosySolar, CosyRoof, CosyInsulation, CosyDevelopments and KAP Properties. As a dedicated supplier business, J&W McCall Supplies will continue to operate as a standalone company within CosyGroup, retaining its business name.

CosyGroup, which has seen unprecedented growth in demand for its services in recent years, is expected to continue expanding its business with further acquisition plans expected in the coming months.

Philip Polly, owner of CosyGroup, said: “Today marks the beginning of a new era for CosyGroup with the acquisition of J&W McCall Supplies Ltd. It is a privilege to welcome such a great team, who we have worked closely with over the years, into our growing business family.

“We’d like to thank everyone involved in getting this deal completed, including Whiterock Finance, AIB, Carson McDowell and Garma Advisory who all went above and beyond for the acquisition.”

Anthony Doyle, CosyGroup managing director, explained: “CosyGroup is fast becoming a big player in the construction industry and J&W McCall Supplies is a perfect fit for our business to develop.

"With quality service at the heart of everything we do at CosyGroup, we’re delighted to bolster our offering and minimise ongoing supply chain challenges for customers with the support of J&W McCall Supplies. This acquisition promotes our product security and will complement the work already taking place by both businesses.”

Richard McCall, J&W McCall Supplies Ltd director, added: “I am delighted to congratulate Philip and the whole CosyGroup team on the acquisition of J&W McCall Supplies. I would also like to thank everyone who has worked with us within the business over the years as you have all played a part in getting us to this point today.

