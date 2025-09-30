'Together, we are making Northern Ireland a safer place' - Crumlin Fire Station benefits from £1.15m investment

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service (NIFRS) has completed a refurbishment of Crumlin Fire Station following an investment of £1.15m in its facilities.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally built in 1960, the Station has undergone significant modernisation to bring the facility up to current operational and safety standards while improving sustainability and Firefighter welfare.

Refurbishment works started in January 2025 and were successfully completed in August 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project represents a significant investment in local fire and rescue infrastructure, ensuring the Station is fit for purpose for years to come.

Crumlin Fire Station

The Station now benefits from improved welfare facilities, a bespoke kit room, and extensive thermal insulation improvements.

Supporting sustainability goals, the refurbishment works to the Station will also reduce the energy demand and building related carbon emissions to 30% of its original levels.

NIFRS Northern Area Commander Ryan Thompson said: “The £1.15m refurbishment of Crumlin Fire Station marks a significant investment in both our people and the community we serve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For 65 years, the Station has stood at the heart of Crumlin, proudly safeguarding local residents.

"These recent upgrades will ensure the Station remains a vital and effective resource for many years to come by enhancing firefighter safety and welfare, and by reducing our environmental impact through our commitment to sustainability.

“We are proud to see this investment come to life, and we are immensely grateful to everyone who contributed to the project, as well as the local community for their ongoing trust and support of their Fire & Rescue Service.