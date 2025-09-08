​Tonight’s the night for two NI food artisans at prestigious London gala

Martha Garbe and James Richardson of Basalt Rock Gin in Bushmills are in the running tonight for top UK Great Taste final awards

​An artisan gin from the home of Irish whiskey in Bushmills and two craft beers from a rural brewery in Randalstown are in the running tonight to win the world’s tastiest award for food and drink companies.

Basalt Distillery’s Basalt Volcanic Rock Gin and the two beers from Our Brewery – Razma Barrel Aged Ketinis Beer and Untamed Barrel Aged Wild Ale VI – are also vying to be named Northern Ireland’s best in the awards.

Our Brewery also won two gold medals last month in the prestigious World Beer Awards.

The two small producers are listed in the finals of the annual Great Taste Golden Forks, a spectacular dinner and awards in Battersea Arts Centre in London tonight. The annual Great Taste Golden Forks ceremony celebrates the best in food and drink products from around the world.

Following four months of meticulous Great Taste judging, the “Oscars of the food world”, as the competition is often known, will be unveiled to an audience of around 1,000 industry leaders, retailers and food writers.

The event is organised by the UK Guild of Fine Food in London, the body that runs the annual Great Taste Awards.

Both local contestants are looking forward to the finals of what is now the world’s biggest and most influential food and drink challenge.

A third local company, The Curly Pigs, based in Fermanagh, is in the running for a special bursary award for its Nduja cured meats.

Martha Garbe, who runs Basalt Volcanic Rock Distillery with co-founder James Richardson, says: “It’s a marvellous boost for our small distillery to be in the running for both awards. Being listed for the final stages has already increased awareness of our products in Britain and even further afield. It’s a real milestone in the development of our business in intensely competitive markets.”

Martha and James, both chemical engineering graduates, set up the distillery to develop an artisan gin in 2021 and have added a vodka to the portfolio. They also make gin and vodka for celebrity chef Paula McIntyre.

Our Brewery co-founder Jonny Mitchell shares Martha’s enthusiasm for Great Taste, adding: “The event tops off a remarkable month for us that included two gold medals and host of other awards in the annual World Beer Challenge. The awards have really put Our Brewery on the global map. We are confident that the awards will also see a growth of sales in Ireland and abroad.”

Our Brewery developed in 2021 from Get Er Brewed, brewing equipment specialists.

The Golden Fork event is the final stage of the annual Great Taste Awards, the world’s largest and most trusted food and drink accreditation scheme. Success in the annual awards has, in previous years, led directly to new exports to Britain, the biggest single market for local food, and further afield. It’s a competition which has also grown globally and now welcomes entries from across Europe and beyond.

Event host John Farrand, the food guild’s managing director, continues: “The Guild of Fine Food has been established for over 40 years and one of our most significant projects is Great Taste which in essence puts an accreditation on food and drink products that you’ll find in a deli or a farm shop. More than that it helps small food producers improve so even if they don’t get a star our judges and panel of over 400 experts help them with constructive and helpful feedback.

“I am delighted to say that Northern Ireland has long been a tremendous supporter of Great Taste and has won a host of awards over the years. It really punches above it weight in the event.

“Great Taste was established really to shine a light on the producers who were still trying to do interesting things in food and drink to give them a bit of profile.

The feedback they received meant they could further refine and improve their products.

“The judges look for good texture, quality of flavour and use of ingredients, and I don’t want it to sound simplistic, but ultimately the food and drink has to taste great.

"That’s what it’s all about, so that when consumers go into their independent retailers and they see the Great Taste logo with one, two or three stars, they know that it’s been through a rigorous process. It’s a kind of guarantee that someone who understands food and drink says this is really good and you should buy it.”

Several winners of Great Taste stars from Northern Ireland will be showcasing their products on stalls during the event.

In addition, Northern Ireland food and drink producers will be displaying award-winning produce at the popular Speciality Food and Drink showcase in London’s Olympia this week. It’s one of the pivotal events in the artisan food industry.