Toome-based Topglass celebrates further growth after 'significant investment'
Specialist glazing and façade contractor, Topglass, is celebrating further manufacturing highlights having commenced production on another large scale project through their Toomebridge facility.
This continued success follows significant investment in their fabrication technology, workshop processes and recruitment over recent years.
Over 2,300 square metres of curtain walling, aluminium windows and doors is currently being produced in-house by the firm for the new five storey Northern Regional College campus in Ballymena.
Installation of the glazing and façade systems has also begun with Topglass currently on site at the development being delivered by main contractor Heron Brothers.
Topglass managing director, Mark Mitchell, said: “The work we have seen processed through our custom facility over recent weeks, which will continue over the weeks ahead, not only signifies the considerable investment we have made to get us here, but is also testament to the dedication and growth mindset of the entire team as a whole - in particular our warehouse, operations and sales departments.”
Mr Mitchell explained the good working relationship the firm enjoyed with Draperstown-based Heron Brothers.
He said: “We have a longstanding working relationship with Heron Brothers and we are delighted in the trust they continually put in us to deliver the highest quality products and services on time and within budget.”
Topglass is part of the Rathbane Group and a sister company of MJM Marine, an international specialist in cruise ship refurbishment and Mivan, one of Northern Ireland’s best-known fit-out businesses working in the luxury land and marine sectors across the world.