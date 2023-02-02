Eamon Donnelly, the co-founder of market leading kitchen manufacturer and distributor, Uform is set to be the key-note speaker at NI Chamber’s next Grow with Danske Bank event.

Taking place on Tuesday, February 21, it will focus on the importance of empowering people to drive business growth.

Established in 1993 and employing over 400 employees, Toome-based Uform has experienced a phenomenal level of growth. It is committed to investing in its next phase through investments in infrastructure, people, processes and product development.

Attendees will learn about the company’s impressive growth story and how developing a strong team has resulted in sustainable, profitable relationships with customers, suppliers and stakeholders. Eamon will also discuss how an innovative product offering and award-winning service has set Uform apart in a saturated marketplace.

This event is for business leaders as well as operational, business development and commercial professionals across all sectors. There will be an opportunity to learn from Uform, hear an industry expert discuss practical tools which companies can employ to support business growth and network with other like-minded businesspeople.

The event takes place from 9am-11am in The Rabbit Hotel Templepatrick. It is exclusively for NI Chamber members and is free for them to attend. A limited number of places are remaining - to register visit the NI Chamber website.

Grow with Danske Bank is part of the Learn Grow Excel programme, which is supported by NI Chamber’s SME partner, Power NI.

