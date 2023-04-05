News you can trust since 1737
Top accountancy prize for Kilrea student after achieving highest marks in Northern Ireland

Queen’s University Belfast graduate awarded the Danske Bank Accountancy Award for achieving the highest marks in Northern Ireland in the 2022 Chartered Accountants Ireland Final Admitting Examination

By Claire Cartmill
Published 5th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 14:59 BST

The Danske Bank Accountancy Award was recently presented to Ciara Morren at Danske Bank’s headquarters in Belfast.

Ciara, who is a senior audit associate at EY, was awarded the annual prize for achieving the highest marks in Northern Ireland in the 2022 Chartered Accountants Ireland Final Admitting Examination.

Originally from Kilrea, Ciara, a Queen’s University Belfast graduate with a Bachelor of Science (BS) in Business/Managerial Economics, said:

Ciara is pictured receiving her award in the boardroom from Danske Bank’s Deputy CEO and chief financial officer, Stephen MatchettCiara is pictured receiving her award in the boardroom from Danske Bank’s Deputy CEO and chief financial officer, Stephen Matchett
Ciara is pictured receiving her award in the boardroom from Danske Bank’s Deputy CEO and chief financial officer, Stephen Matchett
“I am thrilled to have received the Danske Bank award for achieving the highest place in Northern Ireland in my FAEs. I am very grateful for all of the support from my friends, family and colleagues at EY in working towards this.”

Danske Bank Deputy CEO and chief financial officer Stephen Matchett, who presented Ciara with her award, said: “I would like to congratulate Ciara on her award. To achieve top marks is a great achievement and the result of lots of hard work. On behalf of everyone at Danske Bank, I wish Ciara all the best for the future.”

