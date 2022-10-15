One of Britain’s most knowledgeable and respected food writers, chefs and authors has recently described Northern Ireland food and drink as “amazing”.

The praise for local produce comes from Charlotte Pike, the chair of the influential Guild of Food Writers in London, an organisation involving most of the UK’s leading food writers, journalists and chefs.

Charlotte, writing in her newsletter which is circulated throughout the UK profession, says “NI is one of the most exciting parts of the United Kingdom for food, I think. It’s also a wonderful place to visit, if you get the chance. Belfast is such an interesting, vibrant city.

“Ballycastle is the destination for food lovers, up in Antrim, and frankly, it’s really worth taking the time to explore, as there is so much to see and do."

A frequent visitor to NI, Charlotte speaks from vast experience of artisan food and drink: “One of the reasons I think the food is so exciting in NI is that there is such a sense of place and innovation. There is a wealth of talented food professionals creating truly beautiful food and making the most of the ingredients on the doorstep.”

In her newsletter, Charlotte also pinpoints five artisan business here for special mention as “my very favourite products and producers”..

Here are some of her “very favourite products and producers “ to try:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Irish Black Butter in Portrush which she describes, as “a truly extraordinary product, unlike anything else I’ve tried”;

Ballylisk of Armagh cheeses, Portadown which are “exquisite “;

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brighter Gold Rapeseed Oil, Limavady, which is “gorgeous“;

Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, Bangor which is “sublime”;

Advertisement Hide Ad

The influential endorsement by a top UK food writer coincides with Food NI’s launch of its Our Food: Power of Good media campaign to promote local and food and drink to consumers across NI. The NI food and drink promotion body has also worked with Charlotte to increase awareness of local produce in Britain.

The artisans listed by Charlotte are all keen to develop business in Britain and have won a number of important awards for quality and outstanding taste. Corndale Farm, the first NI company to develop a range of cured meats such as chorizo and salami, Broighter Gold, the first to produce rapeseed oil and Clandeboye Yoghurt all won awards at the recent Blas na hEireann, the Irish National Food Awards.

Charlotte Pike is a widely respected food writer and chef

Corndale, run by pig farmer Alastair Crown, and Broighter, owned by farming couple Richard and Leona Kane both won gold awards. Broighter Gold was also named Best in County Londonderry. Clandeboye, NI’s only yoghurt producer, gained a bronze and has been shortlisted in the Great British Food Awards. Ballylisk and Irish Black Butter have won UK Great Taste Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

All are keen to grow sales in Britain and stand to benefit from the awareness of their products increased by the comments of Charlotte Pike and their circulation to key influencers especially within the Guild of Food Writers, the body that brings together professional UK food journalists, broadcasters and authors.

The guild has around 400 members and includes other renowned food writers.

Leona Kane of Broighter Gold Rapeseed Oil in Limavady – “gorgeous” culinary oil

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt of Bangor Co Down – “sublime” yoghurt