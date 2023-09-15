Pistachio Swirl ice cream from Mauds Ice Cream plant in Carrickfergus captivated Great Taste judges in London

Family-owned and run Mauds, a longstanding local producer of quality ice cream,

was awarded the Regional Fork for Northern Ireland as the region’s best in the

final stage of the annual UK Great Taste Awards, a competition which attracted

over 14,000 entries from around the world.

A justifiably delighted David Wilson, the managing director of the small and

hugely successful business, says winning the influential award will benefit the

company enormously as it seeks to grow its business outside Northern Ireland

and especially in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland. The company already

has a firm foothold in both markets.

Described as “smooth and creamy with an instant hit of freshly roasted nut”, the

winning pistachio ice cream is made by Mauds using the best local ingredients.

The Great Taste judges were captivated by its “thick, unctuous texture and

waves of delicious flavour” at every stage of the blind-tasted judging process

across 89 days in Dorset and London.

The ice cream was chosen out of an amazing 14,195 product entries from 3,609

artisan food and drink companies across the world.

The winning Co Antrim business is based in a state-of-the-art processing plant

at Carrickfergus. It’s an impressive facility that operates to traditional artisan

techniques and superb hygiene standards in handcrafting around 40 flavours of

ice cream, but also has the capability and capacity to deliver superb ice cream in

volume to its network of more than 500 retail outlets across the island of Ireland.

It also produces vegan ice cream.

Great Taste was won by a spreadable mixed-milk cheese from Greece took the

title of Supreme Champion. Roussas Dairy’s Galotyri PDO cheese came out on

top after a months-long judging process organised by the Guild of Fine Food in

London.

