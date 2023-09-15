Pistachio Swirl ice cream from Mauds Ice Cream plant in Carrickfergus captivated Great Taste judges in London

Top food experts in Britain love delicious ice cream from Mauds in Carrick
Family-owned and run Mauds, a longstanding local producer of quality ice cream,
was awarded the Regional Fork for Northern Ireland as the region’s best in the
final stage of the annual UK Great Taste Awards, a competition which attracted
over 14,000 entries from around the world.
A justifiably delighted David Wilson, the managing director of the small and
hugely successful business, says winning the influential award will benefit the
company enormously as it seeks to grow its business outside Northern Ireland
and especially in Great Britain and the Republic of Ireland. The company already
has a firm foothold in both markets.
Described as “smooth and creamy with an instant hit of freshly roasted nut”, the
winning pistachio ice cream is made by Mauds using the best local ingredients.
The Great Taste judges were captivated by its “thick, unctuous texture and
waves of delicious flavour” at every stage of the blind-tasted judging process
across 89 days in Dorset and London.
The ice cream was chosen out of an amazing 14,195 product entries from 3,609
artisan food and drink companies across the world.
The winning Co Antrim business is based in a state-of-the-art processing plant
at Carrickfergus. It’s an impressive facility that operates to traditional artisan
techniques and superb hygiene standards in handcrafting around 40 flavours of
ice cream, but also has the capability and capacity to deliver superb ice cream in
volume to its network of more than 500 retail outlets across the island of Ireland.
It also produces vegan ice cream.
Great Taste was won by a spreadable mixed-milk cheese from Greece took the
title of Supreme Champion. Roussas Dairy’s Galotyri PDO cheese came out on
top after a months-long judging process organised by the Guild of Fine Food in
London.
Images
Factory: Pistachio Swirl ice cream from the ultra-modern Mauds Ice
Cream plant in Carrickfergus captivated Great Taste judges in London
Tubs: Mauds now among the UK’s most innovative and successful ice
cream producers
Popular: Award-winning Mauds is among the top UK ice