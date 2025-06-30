Topglass’ senior management team Hugh McCann (left) and Shane Staunton are delighted by their teams’ recent qualifications

Topglass, a leading specialist glazing and facade contractor, has announced that members of its staff are now fully certified to manufacture Schüco fire rated systems in-house at its manufacturing facility in Toomebridge.

The team of employees hold the Schüco qualification for fire systems which is third party accredited by the GQA.

This significant milestone enhances Topglass’ in-house capabilities and responds directly to increasing market demand for high-performance, fire-rated glazing systems.

As a result of this certification, Topglass is now able to deliver these advanced solutions to clients with improved lead times and complete control over the quality and compliance of the systems produced. As part of the certification process, members from core departments across operations, commercial and design were required to complete their respective training modules.

Team members have now successfully achieved certification, enabling them to design, assemble, and install Schüco fire rated systems in accordance with the manufacturer’s stringent technical and quality standards. Speaking on the achievement, Topglass’ commercial manager, Shane Staunton said: "Topglass has always been committed to delivering innovative glazing solutions.

"Our clients trust us to provide high-performance systems that meet complex technical requirements. In recent years, there has been a marked increase in demand for certified fire-rated glazing systems across the UK and Irish construction sectors – driven by evolving building regulations and a heightened focus on safety and compliance.