Delegates from urban regeneration specialist Vita Group and developer MRP gathered to celebrate the official topping out of Vita Student’s latest residence, a significant milestone in the building’s construction.

With the structure complete by design and build contractor, McAleer & Rushe, interior work can be carried out at pace to ensure that the impressive new purpose-built student accommodation will be ready to handover to Vita Student ahead of its official opening in September 2023.

Vita Student Bruce Street will feature 269 high-quality studio apartments offering ‘the world’s best student living experience’ with amenities such as a state-of-the-art gym, games room and private dining and study areas. Amenities are complemented by Vita Student’s industry leading ‘all in’ student living which includes all bills including breakfast, superfast connectivity, housekeeping, access to the extensive bookable spaces and a full events calendar with rooms starting from £203 per week.

Max Bielby, chief operating officer for Vita Student, said: “We are delighted to be reaching the final stages of construction for this exciting new Vita Student residence in Belfast, the topping out marks a significant moment in the building’s construction and shows great progress to date. The new development will raise standards for student living within the city, and we are excited to see it come to fruition with MRP at the helm as we ready ourselves for new intake of students at the start of the academic year in September.”

Stephen Surphlis, managing director at MRP, explained: “It’s a proud moment to bring our partners Vita Group together to celebrate this significant milestone in the construction, led by the experienced McAleer & Rushe team. Collectively, we are delivering a new standard of student living to Belfast which will meet the deficit of student homes in the city where they can live, learn and thrive.”

Mark Diamond, senior director at McAleer & Rushe, added: “We are delighted to be celebrating the topping out of Little Victoria Street in Belfast, a key milestone in delivering an outstanding building which supports the requirements for high-quality student accommodation in the city. We’re especially proud to be building in Belfast, and our high performing site team and valued supply chain will see through the safe and successful completion of the building ready for the new academic year.”

‘Topping out’ ceremony marks major progress of new Vita Student residence. Pictured are Alex Kelly, acquisitions director, Vita Group, Mark Dawson, executive director, Vita Group, Seamus McAleer, founder and chairman, MRP and Eamonn Laverty, group chief executive, MRP

