A total of 43 tourism businesses attended the event at The Marine Hotel in Ballycastle and welcomed the opportunity to hear from Jessica Hoyle of Tourism NI, who is responsible for the development of the tourism brand ‘Northern Ireland – Embrace a Giant Spirit’.

Mary O’Driscoll Chair, Glens of Antrim Tourism Cluster, also gave an update on the Causeway Coastal Route Cluster and Jason Powell, Tourism Marketing Manager at Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, spoke about the recent developments and opportunities that exist for the trade in both Council areas.

The businesses then took part in a speed networking session, which gave them an opportunity to enhance their product knowledge and promote collaboration. Participants included tourism businesses, including accommodation, activity providers, experiences and community hubs. Feedback from the event was very positive.