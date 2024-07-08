Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackrock Beach House, which overlooks the Blue Flag West Strand Beach in the town, boasts six bedrooms, has featured on the BBC as a filming set for Paula McIntyre's Hamely Kitchen

A Portrush self-catering property has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI.

Blackrock Beach House, which overlooks the Blue Flag West Strand Beach in the town, offers stunning views of Donegal, Ramore Head and the Isle of Islay.

The property, which boasts six bedrooms, has featured on the BBC as a filming set for Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen.

As well as three outstanding terraces, a basement floor at the property offers high quality facilities including a cinema room and a games room.

Philippa Boyle, senior quality advisor at Tourism NI, said the five-star accommodation rating awarded to Blackrock Beach House was “thoroughly deserved”.

“Blackrock Beach House has renewed its five-star self-catering award while celebrating five years in business this year,” she said.

“Blackrock Beach House is a superb offering within the self-catering sector in the north coast.

“This is a thoroughly deserved award, reflecting the outstanding service and facilities offered to guests and I wish Joanne continued success at Blackrock Beach House.“

Joanne Robinson, proprietor of Blackrock Beach House, said the Tourism NI Grading Scheme had enabled the business to “attract key influencers within our target market and to retain the custom of our most valued and exclusive private clients.

“This is a welcome, official affirmation that our property indeed provides premium quality accommodation for the most discerning of visitors,” she added.

The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.