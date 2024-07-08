Tourism NI awards superb Portrush holiday home five stars

By Claire Cartmill
Published 8th Jul 2024, 11:25 BST
Blackrock Beach House, which overlooks the Blue Flag West Strand Beach in the town, boasts six bedrooms, has featured on the BBC as a filming set for Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen

A Portrush self-catering property has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI.

Blackrock Beach House, which overlooks the Blue Flag West Strand Beach in the town, offers stunning views of Donegal, Ramore Head and the Isle of Islay.

The property, which boasts six bedrooms, has featured on the BBC as a filming set for Paula McIntyre’s Hamely Kitchen.

Blackrock Beach House in Portrush has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NIBlackrock Beach House in Portrush has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI
As well as three outstanding terraces, a basement floor at the property offers high quality facilities including a cinema room and a games room.

Philippa Boyle, senior quality advisor at Tourism NI, said the five-star accommodation rating awarded to Blackrock Beach House was “thoroughly deserved”.

“Blackrock Beach House has renewed its five-star self-catering award while celebrating five years in business this year,” she said.

A Portrush self-catering property has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI. Pictured is Philippa Boyle, senior quality advisor at Tourism NI with Joanne Robinson, proprietor of Blackrock Beach HouseA Portrush self-catering property has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI. Pictured is Philippa Boyle, senior quality advisor at Tourism NI with Joanne Robinson, proprietor of Blackrock Beach House
“Blackrock Beach House is a superb offering within the self-catering sector in the north coast.

“This is a thoroughly deserved award, reflecting the outstanding service and facilities offered to guests and I wish Joanne continued success at Blackrock Beach House.“

Joanne Robinson, proprietor of Blackrock Beach House, said the Tourism NI Grading Scheme had enabled the business to “attract key influencers within our target market and to retain the custom of our most valued and exclusive private clients.

“This is a welcome, official affirmation that our property indeed provides premium quality accommodation for the most discerning of visitors,” she added.

A Portrush self-catering property has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI. Pictured is Joanne Robinson, proprietor of Blackrock Beach House, celebrates her five-star accommodation grading from Tourism NI with Philippa Boyle, senior quality advisor at Tourism NIA Portrush self-catering property has been awarded a five-star accommodation grading by Tourism NI. Pictured is Joanne Robinson, proprietor of Blackrock Beach House, celebrates her five-star accommodation grading from Tourism NI with Philippa Boyle, senior quality advisor at Tourism NI
The Tourism NI Quality Grading Scheme is a mark of distinction and gives visitors a clear idea of the standards of accommodation, service and cleanliness that they can expect during their stay.

The scheme is open to hotels, guest houses, B&Bs, self-catering, hostels and guest accommodation with businesses capable of achieving a grading of up to five stars.

