Tourism Northern Ireland has launched an exciting new programme of business opportunities for the tourism sector this spring.

From an `AI in Action’ series to a masterclass on how to maximise digital marketing channels, the workshops, webinars and in-person sessions are designed specifically for the tourism and hospitality industry to help their businesses grow and thrive.

With just six months to go until The 153rd Open returns to Royal Portrush, 2025 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Northern Ireland tourism and it is therefore crucial that businesses are visitor ready.

Tourism NI has lined up a host of industry experts to share their knowledge and experience to help the industry drive both immediate performance and long-term success.

Simon Anderson-Crothers, operations manager at Holiday Inn Belfast, Eimear Callaghan, head of experience and industry development at Tourism Northern Ireland and Donal Kelly, from Belfast Mic Tours launch Tourism NI’s Spring programme of industry support events

The Spring `Power Up’ programme kicked off this week with a `Next Steps’ Innovate Tourism workshop in Belfast.

Aimed at businesses who have already started their own innovation journey but are ready to move on to the next stage, the event explored action planning for innovative ideas, road-mapping and funding guidance.

Tourism NI is also encouraging businesses to sign up for an ongoing `AI in Tourism’ digital webinar series, which will look specifically at implementing practical AI tools for data analytics and content creation.

On Tuesday, February 4, a virtual `Meet the Industry’ workshop will present tourism businesses with the opportunity to engage and network with industry peers during pre-scheduled virtual appointments to ensure they are ready to cross-sell and collaborate in the year ahead. More than 130 businesses have already signed up to take part.

On Wednesday, February 5, an in-person `Maximising Marketing Channels’ workshop will take place at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast.

Attendees will hear an overview of the Northern Ireland and Republic of Ireland markets as well as an update from Tourism NI about its Spring marketing campaign and the opportunities this presents.

During this event, digital marketing expert Emma Burdett, from Digital Culture, will facilitate a workshop on key digital social channels and advise how industry can maximise opportunities from each of these for their own businesses.

On Tuesday, February 25, Tourism NI is hosting a `Get Open Ready’ webinar ahead of the 153rd Open at Royal Portrush Golf Club in July.

The session will be a chance for industry to find out about opportunities to get involved, with a focus on Tourism NI’s business tool kit.

Finally, on Thursday and Friday, March 27 and 28, Tourism NI’s flagship `Meet the Buyer’ event, which will take place at the Eikon Exhibition Centre in Lisburn, will provide industry with an excellent opportunity to showcase their business offering to around 200 international buyers from Northern Ireland's key markets.

Eimear Callaghan, head of experience and industry development, said: “Tourism NI is committed to providing strategic business support programmes to ensure the tourism industry is best placed to thrive in 2025.

“Our Spring programme covers a vast range of topics, from harnessing the power of AI, to understanding marketing channels and being ready to welcome visitors ahead of the 153rd Open.

“The recently launched Tourism Action Plan aims to grow the value of tourism to £2 billion in the next 10 years. Therefore, there is a clear need to build industry capability in what is an extremely competitive global marketplace with many destinations vying for visitor spend.

“Businesses need the right tools to grow and our Spring programme addresses this - from live learning to workshops and masterclasses, as well as the many free learning resources on our e-learning platform – MyTourismNI.”