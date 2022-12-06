A leading travel trade association, UKinbound, has announced it will host its annual convention in Belfast in September 2023.

Almost 300 businesses from the UK’s global inbound tourism sector will travel to Belfast to attend the event which brings together tour operators and buyers who deliver business from all over the world, including from the United States, the Middle East and Asia.

Tourism Ireland worked closely with Tourism NI and Visit Belfast to secure the winning bid to host the conference – which will involve B2B workshops, industry discussions and networking sessions during the two-day event.

There will also be familiarisation trips for delegates, to experience at first-hand the wealth of things to see and do here allowing the tourism industry here to build relationships and secure new business.

Niall Gibbons, chief executive of Tourism Ireland, said: “It is a tremendous honour that Belfast has been selected as the venue for the 2023 UKinbound annual convention.

"Tourism Ireland was pleased to have worked closely with Tourism NI and Visit Belfast to secure this event, which confirms Belfast and NI as a world-class destination.

"This annual convention, as well as the pre and post familiarisation visits here, present a superb opportunity to showcase Belfast and NI to nearly 300 top global inbound tour operators and buyers.”

Joss Croft, CEO of UKinbound, added: “We are beyond excited to announce that Belfast and its surrounding counties will be the destination of our annual convention next year.

"With unique and iconic attractions such as the Titanic Experience and Game of Thrones Studio Tour, together with outstanding heritage sites such as Glenarm Castle and famous natural sites such as the UNESCO World Heritage Site, the Giant’s Causeway, in addition to fantastic food and drink – there is so much to see and do in this part of the UK. We can’t wait to help showcase it to our members.

“The bid from Tourism Ireland, Tourism NI and Visit Belfast was outstanding and there is a real energy and enthusiasm to work with the UK travel trade and increase the number of international tourists to the city. I know that together we will organise and host an outstanding event for our delegates.”

