The average price of petrol per litre continues to creep down week by week, hitting 142.8p per litre today.

That’s down 0.2p on the previous week – and way down from the peak of 189.9p in July 2022.

Diesel also fell this week to 153.3p per litre, down 2p on the week before – and down from a high of 197.5p last June.

Map of Northern Ireland

The highest-priced diesel found by the Consumer Council across Northern Ireland’s towns, as of today, is listed in this table in ascending order:

Armagh 148.9p

Dungannon 149.9p

Larne 150.9p

Ballymoney 150.9p

Ballycastle 150.9p

Carrickfergus 150.9p

Strabane 151.7p

Coleraine 152.7p

Newtownabbey 152.9p

Craigavon 152.9p

Banbridge 153.9p

Enniskillen 154.7p

Omagh 154.7p

Belfast 154.9p

Ballymena 154.9p

Lisburn 154.9p

Portadown 154.9p

Limavady 154.9p

Newcastle 155.9p

Cookstown 157.7p

Antrim 157.9p

Magherafelt 157.9p

Ballyclare 159.9p

Londonderry 159.9p

Bangor 160.9p

Downpatrick 160.9p

Newtownards 163.7p

Meanwhile the highest-priced petrol found by the Consumer Council across Northern Ireland’s towns, as of today, is listed in this table:

Strabane 139.7p

Coleraine 139.9p

Craigavon 140.9p

Cookstown 140.9p

Newtownabbey 141.9p

Bangor 142.7p

Ballymena 142.9p

Ballycastle 142.9p

Lisburn 142.9p

Newtownards 142.9p

Dungannon 142.9p

Ballymoney 142.9p

Portadown 143.9p

Carrickfergus 143.9p

Larne 143.9p

Newcastle 143.9p

Ballyclare 144.9p

Armagh 144.9p

Antrim 144.9p

Enniskillen 144.9p

Banbridge 144.9p

Londonderry 145.9p

Omagh 145.9p

Belfast 145.9p

Limavady 147.1p

Magherafelt 147.9p

Newry 148.9p