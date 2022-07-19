Imports into the Republic from Northern Ireland for January to May 2022 increased by €357 million (£303m) to €1.9 billion (£1.61bn) when compared with the same time period of 2021

Meanwhile, exports to Northern Ireland from the Republic from January to May 2022 increased by €586m (£497m) to €1.974bn (£1.67bn) when compared with the same time period in 2021.

Imports from Great Britain increased by €831 (£705m) to €2bn (£1.7bn) compared with May 2021 – a rise of 71%.

The main increases were in the imports of mineral fuels, lubricants and related materials and chemicals and related products.

Imports from Great Britain were 16% of the value of total imports in May 2022.

The value of goods imports from Great Britain for January to May 2022 increased by €4bn (£3.4bn) to €9.2bn (£7.8bn), compared with January to May 2021.

Exports to Great Britain in May 2022 increased by €319m (£270m) to €1.5bn (£1.27bn), compared with May 2021.

The main change was an increase in the exports of chemicals and related products and machinery and transport equipment.

Exports to Great Britain accounted for 8% of total exports in May 2022.

The value of goods exports to Great Britain for January to May 2022 increased by €1.66bn (£1.42bn) to €6.9bn (£5.86bn), compared with January to May 2021.