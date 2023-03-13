The UK’s new Trade Commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey, said that he stands ready to help local businesses unlock new markets across Africa.

The Trade Commissioner kick-started his UK regions tour in Belfast today (Monday), where he met with Invest Northern Ireland and Northern Ireland Co-operation Overseas (NI-CO) to discuss future efforts to boost trade between Northern Ireland and Africa.

He also met drill rig manufacturer Tribe Technology Group Ltd to discuss their ambitions to grow across Africa. The Belfast firm has recently entered the South African market and has ambitions to grow across the continent.

Over the next week, the Trade Commissioner will also visit Cardiff, Leeds and Birmingham, where he will meet with key business leaders and organisations to highlight the range of opportunities on offer across Africa.

By 2050, a quarter of the global population will be African including a growing middle class consumer base, and five of the top 10 fastest growing economies globally are based in Africa.

This growth brings an increasing range of business opportunities, including strong and growing demand for clean, sustainable, and innovative investment.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner for Africa, John Humphrey, said: “Africa is home to some of the world’s fastest growing markets, it is a diverse, vibrant, innovative and abundant continent, offering a vast array of opportunities for UK businesses looking to export and invest in the continent.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa, John Humphrey embarks on his first regional tour of the UK in Belfast. Pictured is Anne Beggs, director for Trade and Investment at Invest Northern Ireland alongside HMTC John Humphrey

“I look forward to meeting businesses from across the whole of the UK this week to hear about their success and provide those thinking about starting their exporting journey with the tools and advice they need.”

The HMTC’s tour follows last week’s announcement that the UK will host its second UK- Africa Investment Summit in April 2024.

The Summit will bring together Heads of State and Governments from 24 African countries with British and African business leaders and will aim to strengthen UK-African partnerships to create jobs and growth, supporting British and African talent in sectors such as finance and technology.

Around £148million of goods were exported to Africa from Northern Ireland in 2021 which was 2.2% of the UK exports.

His Majesty’s Trade Commissioner (HMTC) for Africa, John Humphrey embarks on his first regional tour of the UK in Belfast. Pictured with Graeme McCammon, chief executive at NI-CO, alongside HMTC John Humphrey

The top three regions with the highest value of trade were Yorkshire and the Humber, London and the South East.

