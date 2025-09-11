Trade NI strengthens focus on north/south engagement with Tánaiste meeting in Dublin

Trade NI – the alliance of Retail NI, Manufacturing NI and Hospitality Ulster representing thousands of employers across Northern Ireland – continued its all-island engagement with a series of high-level meetings in Dublin on Wednesday, September 10, including meeting with Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade, Simon Harris TD.

Throughout the day, Trade NI met with the Irish Government’s Shared Island Fund and the Oireachtas Joint Committee for the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement before holding its first formal engagement with Tánaiste Harris at a reception at Iveagh House, building on previous meetings Trade NI had undertaken with now-Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

The visit underlined Trade NI’s commitment to deepening dialogue on north/south issues that affect business and communities across the island, ensuring that the alliance remains strongly connected with both new and long-serving TDs and stakeholders in Dublin.

Trade NI’s Dublin engagements followed its recent activities in London earlier this year and formed part of its wider programme to promote Northern Ireland’s economic proposition internationally and on the island of Ireland.

L - R Colin Neill, Hospitality Ulster, Stephen Kelly Manufacturing NI, Tánaiste Simon Harris TD, Julie Galbraith, DWF Law, Glyn Roberts, Retail NI

The alliance also highlighted the role of cross-border investment, tourism and trade in strengthening Northern Ireland’s competitiveness, with the Shared Island Fund playing a central role in unlocking long-term infrastructure and economic opportunities.

Speaking jointly, the leadership of Trade NI – Stephen Kelly of Manufacturing NI, Glyn Roberts of Retail NI and Colin Neill of Hospitality Ulster – said: “Today’s programme in Dublin reflected the importance of building strong north/south relationships on the issues that matter most to our economy and society. Meeting with the Shared Island Fund, the Joint Committee for the Implementation of the Good Friday Agreement, and the Tánaiste provided us with an invaluable opportunity to continue championing collaboration across the island.

“Our engagements with newly elected TDs and long-standing representatives alike ensure that we are reinforcing our message – that closer cooperation delivers prosperity for everyone. We welcome the continued support of the Irish Government in helping to drive shared economic growth, connectivity and opportunity.”

Welcoming Trade NI and its guests to a reception hosted at Iveagh House, the Tánaiste Simon Harris said: “That so many of you take time out from your busy schedules to travel down each year for this event is indicative both of the inter-connectedness of businesses on the island and of the appetite within the business community, north and south, for forging new cross-border partnerships.

"We live side-by-side on what is a relatively small island and strong North-South engagement is critical to our future prosperity and growth. The Irish Government, for its part, is investing in our shared future through the Shared Island initiative. However, if we are to have a truly shared island, the kind of all-island engagement you have been having here in Dublin today is another vital component.”

Julie Galbraith, Executive Partner, DWF Law, said: “We are delighted to support the Trade NI alliance and its programme of engagement in Dublin again this year. These discussions with the Tánaiste, the Shared Island Fund and the Oireachtas Committee highlight the importance of sustained north/south collaboration in strengthening economic ties, connectivity and long-term opportunities for growth.