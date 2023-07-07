Tourists got an added surprise when they hopped on the popular Giant’s Causeway shuttle bus service thanks to Translink’s new zero emission minibuses.

Two state-of-the-art minibus battery electric vehicles will now be used for the popular service from the visitor centre to the famous stone formations at one of Northern Ireland’s most treasured landmarks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of stakeholders attended the service launch including representatives from the National Trust, Tourism NI, and Causeway Coast and Glens Heritage Trust to celebrate this milestone in delivering green and sustainable tourism in Northern Ireland.

Passengers boarding Translink's new zero emission minibus at Giant's Causeway. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Sam Todd, Translink service delivery manager, said: “These new minibuses reflect both Translink and the National Trust’s shared climate action commitment. Investment in zero emission fleet and technology, along with modal shift to public transport, are vital to tackling the climate crisis and achieve the emission reduction targets set out in the NI Climate Change Act.

“We’ve worked closely with our partners at the National Trust throughout this project to ensure these new minibuses meet customer expectations. Featuring a unique and vibrant green livery, they offer the highest standards in comfort, safety and accessibility.

“These buses are quieter than other vehicles so have been fitted with a new innovative new sound alerting system to enhance road safety when travelling at slower speeds. Inside they feature a new audio-visual passenger information system and customers also have the added benefit of an on-board contactless payment option to purchase their travel ticket. Each bus also has two dedicated wheelchair positions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By harnessing the power of collaboration, innovation, and sustainable practices, we are taking proactive steps toward creating a greener and more sustainable future while also reflecting our ‘Life Better Connected’ ethos. I’d like to thank everyone involved in the successful delivery of this project and look forward to welcoming customers on board their new Giant’s Causeway cleaner, greener bus service.”

Group pictured at the launch of the zero emission minibuses at the Giant's Causeway. From left, are Sam Todd, Translink, Alastair Walker, National Trust, and Sarah Simpson, Translink. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Alastair Walker, property operations manager at the Giant’s Causeway, explained: “We are so pleased to see the new electric minibuses here at the World Heritage Site and to have them begin operations.

“Climate Change is the single biggest threat to the precious landscapes and historic houses we care for, and the National Trust is very much part of the global fight. The Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre is specifically designed with a whole host of sustainable features to help protect local wildlife and the environment.

“Just this weekend, as part of Net Zero Week, we held special guided tours to show visitors behind the scenes of the award-winning Visitor Centre to show how we utilise sustainable technology to operate essential components, such as heating, light and water usage. All our site vehicles have been changed to electric so it’s very fitting that we now have sustainably-sourced electric buses offering the accessible shuttle service to the stones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would like to thank our partners at Translink for working closely with us to help improve accessibility here at the World Heritage Site and for their commitment towards more sustainable travel for everyone.”

This project is part of Translink’s transformational plans to support the decarbonisation of transport in Northern Ireland, with aspirations to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and to be Net Zero by 2040.