Not only generating jobs during its construction but helping strengthen the region’s construction sector for the future.

Firms from across Northern Ireland have come together to build Belfast Grand Central Station, showcasing diverse skills and regional balance that benefit communities throughout the region.

The scale and prestige of the project have opened up invaluable opportunities for local businesses – many of which have expanded their workforce, apprenticeship programs and overall business prospects.

Additionally, a study by the CBI and Oxford Economics shows that for every £1 spent on construction, £2.92 is generated in wider economic value, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of such large-scale projects.

Northern Ireland’s expertise is evident in the contribution of companies such as steelworks firm Castlewellan-based Walter Watson which played a crucial role in designing and constructing essential components of the station.

Thornton Roofing from Toomebridge was responsible for the station’s iconic roof, designed to reflect Belfast’s industrial heritage with its "seven peaks" symbolising a flax loom.

Adam Thornton, director, explained: “This project has been influential in not only retaining jobs but also expanding our workforce, furthering our status as a leading building envelope specialist in Northern Ireland.”

Fox Electrical, based in Armagh, also benefited from the project. "Through this project, we have been able to accommodate up to 12 apprentices, … and we’ve been able to extend our local labour, helping to build the sustainability of trades within Belfast and the surrounding areas," explained director, Mark Fox.

Thanking the 80 local firms, Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd, said: “It is a credit to all the local contractors and suppliers who provided their knowledge and expertise during the construction phase to deliver this iconic and historic transport hub. Your involvement has created and sustained employment and apprenticeship opportunities and it has contributed to the local economy.

“The construction of Grand Central Station will be a game-changer for public transport not just in Belfast but across the north demonstrating how essential infrastructure projects can make a positive difference to people’s lives.”

Translink chief executive Chris Conway praised the collective effort of all involved calling the station a "magnificent testament to the workmanship and collaboration" of Northern Ireland’s companies.

He continued: “This flagship development stands as a proud symbol of Northern Ireland’s craftsmanship, collaboration, and regional balance, positioning the region as a leader in infrastructure development and providing a boost for local businesses and in the creation of good jobs.”

The project’s regional balance is clear from the diversity of companies involved. Bradley & Co, based in Garvagh, Clarke Contracts from Rasharkin and ED Fire & Consultancy from Cookstown all contributed to various phases of the project from electrical installation to fire safety consultancy.

Northern Archaeological Company on the Springfield Road carried out excavations while firms like Ready Construction from Shankill Road, Causeway Geotech from Ballymoney and L Loughlan from Cookstown playing key roles in ground investigations, drainage and ducting.

Ronan McGarrity, managing director of Hydroclean in County Tyrone, emphasised how its involvement in this high-profile project “has opened doors for additional work and helped us build stronger relationships within the industry."

Bradagh Interiors from Dungiven, installed the main ceiling works in the concourse and platform areas, with Kevin Gallagher, Director saying that working on the station has been a point of pride.

Other companies like Ballynahinch-based Ross Brickwork, Maghera-based Sperrin Facades, HML from Ballymena and Lisburn’s Walsin played essential roles in the station’s striking design through brickwork, cladding and facades. MDI from Omagh provided metal decking while ACS Civils from Armagh handled wall demolition. Belton Construction Services from Armagh was also involved in groundworks and drainage.

The reach of the project extended across Northern Ireland with Kone, Belfast, supplying lifts and escalators and Crossfire from Maghera specialist paintwork. Greentown Environmental from Florencecourt worked on infrastructure operations and maintenance while ReCon Waste Management from Portadown managed recycling efforts, further enhancing the project’s sustainability.

