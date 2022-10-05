Translink has launched a new recruitment campaign to bring on board extra bus drivers in the Belfast area and across NI.

The aim of the recruitment drive is to deal with the growth in passenger numbers post Covid19 and the challenges this is bringing to current timetable delivery.

The campaign will also be supported with an increased training capacity and plans for many new drivers to complete their training each month between now and the end of the year.

David Curry, general manager for bus services at Translink, said: “It is really encouraging to see the number of passengers coming back to public transport post Covid-19 and we want to reassure passengers that we’re working hard to ensure we build back our existing routes and timetables, and this latest campaign will help us meet the growing demand as more and more people continue to return to using public transport.

“At Translink our drivers play a vital role in connecting communities by delivering an effective public transport network which is vital for the economic, social and environmental well-being of our society. We have a great team of men and women who drive buses across Northern Ireland, some of whom have joined following varied career paths, including roles in childcare, retail and construction.

“We provide a fully funded Training Package through our driver training programme where you will attain your PCV driving licence and gain experience of different environments, road types and traffic condition. Training will include the various vehicle types, including Zero emission vehicles, customer service training and prepare you for the road ahead with the help of a driver mentor.

“We offer a competitive salary with a wide range of additional staff benefits, an excellent pension scheme and career development opportunities which have helped many of our drivers progress their career within the company. I would encourage anyone considering a new role to get in touch and find out more about how they can become part of the team.”

With four main depots in Belfast including Short Strand, Falls Road, Newtownabbey, and Milewater Service Centre, and depots across NI, the roles will vary in terms of the routes and services drivers will cover.

