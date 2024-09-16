Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Translink has announced the introduction of three new electric buses on the popular 600 route servicing Belfast City Airport.

This significant enhancement means that all services operating on this route are now fully zero emissions, underscoring Translink’s commitment to providing greener, cleaner, and more sustainable travel options for passengers.

The new zero emission vehicles will operate high frequency services from the recently opened Belfast Grand Central Station, offering a convenient, stress-free, and affordable way to travel to and from Belfast City Airport.

Translink has announced the introduction of three new electric buses on the popular 600 route servicing Belfast City Airport. Pictured is Mark Beattie, chief operating officer for George Best Belfast City Airport, with Chris Conway, Group CEO for Translink

Chris Conway, Translink CEO, said: "We are pleased to implement these new zero emission buses on the Belfast City Airport 600 service. Delivery of these cutting-edge vehicles ensures our continued commitment to tackling climate change and reducing air and noise pollution while promoting a healthier, better-connected society.

“With a refreshed new external livery, the new eco buses will also meet the latest standards in comfort, safety, and accessibility, with contactless payment facilities, WiFi, USB charging, plus dedicated space for luggage, wheelchairs and prams.”

Translink has announced the introduction of three new electric buses on the popular 600 route servicing Belfast City Airport Pictured is Sean McGreevy, Translink Central Area Manager, Elaine Flaherty, Translink, Mark Beattie, chief operating officer for George Best Belfast City Airport, Jason Burns, Translink, Chris Conway, Group CEO for Translink, David Lowry, head of Fleet Systems for Translink

Mark Beattie, chief operating officer at Belfast City Airport, explained: “The addition of Translink’s zero-emission buses to the Airport’s 600 service is a welcome one, reflecting our shared commitment to creating a more sustainable future for the transportation industry.

“As a vital economic driver, investing in sustainable initiatives and supporting emission reduction efforts helps Belfast City Airport pave the way for an industry that not only connects people and places but also safeguards our environment.

“We also look forward to seeing the new buses in action and providing our passengers with more environmentally friendly options as they travel to and from the heart of Belfast.”

The project supports Translink’s vision to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 and operate a zero emissions fleet across Northern Ireland by 2040.