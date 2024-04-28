Translink: Passengers at York Street Station use self-service ticket vending machines for the first time as transport provider aims to improve customer experience
and live on Freeview channel 276
The system came into operation at York Street train station in Belfast on Sunday morning and will be closely followed by Lanyon Place, Botanic and Lisburn on Wednesday, May 1.
A network-wide roll out due to be completed by the end of June.
Passenger Debra Leso was the first passenger to purchase her ticket from the new self-serve ticket vending machine at York Street Station.
Translink says this step follows the successful introduction of TVMs at all Glider halts and other key locations including the two Belfast Airports, marking a further step in the implementation of the company's digital-led future ticketing system to enhance the customer experience.
William McGookin, head of ticketing technology at Translink said, “These new ticket machines, incorporating the latest technology, will offer passengers more choice and flexibility alongside a faster and more convenient way to buy tickets or top up smartcards before boarding their train, whether using contactless credit/debit card, ApplePay/GooglePay or cash.
“There has been much passenger interest in the machines since we started the installation process. Now, following a period of commissioning and training for our staff, passengers will be able to access this new facility.
“The new machines are equipped with modern touch screen interfaces, as well as offering adjustable screen height, voice commands and braille stickers to help guide customers through the purchasing process. Passengers can simply buy local adult and child paper tickets or use their yLink and 24+ student railcard to get discounts. There is also the option for free and half fare concession smartpass holders to obtain their tickets.
“Alongside these new TVMs other popular prepaid tickets will remain available such as mLink mobile tickets and online ticketing options. We are encouraging passengers to buy their tickets in advance where they can, however, we will continue to offer passengers the option to purchase tickets at station ticket offices and on-board trains."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.