A public transport strike clearly left Belfast much quieter than normal in terms of festive shopping today – which could leave some traders in serious financial difficulties in the slow month of January, business leaders have warned.

Hospitality and retail businesses were braced for significant impact on what they say is traditionally one of their busiest Fridays of the year with festive shoppers and office worker Christmas parties.

There was widespread disruption across Northern Ireland today with all bus and train services suspended during the latest round of strike action, including school bus services.

Workers gathered outside a number of bus and train stations today, holding banners and trade union flags.

Pacemaker Press 15/12/23 Empty Bus Lanes in Belfast City Centre as Public transport workers in Northern Ireland have begun a 48-hour strike in a dispute about pay. Trade unions Unite, GMB and Siptu are involved in the action on what is traditionally one of the busiest weekends before Christmas. It is expected to cause widespread disruption to Translink bus, glider and train services, with a further day of action scheduled for 22 December. Pic Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

The Unite, GMB and Siptu union members will continue the action which started at 0.01 yesterday and will continue until 0.01 on Sunday. Another strike takes place next Friday, December 22.

Unions are striking over what they say is a “pay freeze” amounting to a real-term 11% pay cut, after inflation.

Colin Neill, CEO of Hospitality Ulster, noted that Belfast was unusually quiet when he was walking around today.

The mood from his members on the ground was "disappointment, frustration and worry".

"It is not good at all," he told the News Letter. "Next Friday's strike will also be really bad - especially for the cities."

This weekend is normally the Christmas "party weekend" for the hospitality industry while next weekend is more of a boost for casual business.

"Our smaller guys in particular just don't have big money in the bank to absorb this.”

Some people say he is exaggerating the impact of four days of strikes in December.

"But if you take those four days out of the busiest time of the year you could be down £6000 over those days.

“For a small guy, that pays all your bills in January when they have very little income but still want to pay their staff for hours, even though it is not busy.

"We had two years of covid and then we have had a year of the cost of living and cost of doing business crisis.

"So there is no fat on the bone here at all. Our guys have been working a lot of this year just to break even and just to get through.

"There is no room just to suck it up."

He added that a significant number of hospitality venues have been lost in recent months already.

Glyn Roberts, CEO of Retail NI, said it was "definitely quieter" in Belfast today.

"We hope some of the customers will maybe come back on another occasion, but the big challenge is just getting retail staff who use public transport into the stores for work,” he told the News Letter.

He noted that the Hillsborough political talks had come up with a proposed package to settle all the public sector pay disputes.

"So we would like the unions to pause next week's industrial action as a gesture of goodwill."

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “The failure of the Secretary of State Chris Heaton-Harris to intervene and provide any pay increase has left Translink workers no alternative but to escalate industrial action.

“All too often Translink workers are on the front line of social disorder or unrest, now in the midst of the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation they are being told to accept an 11% real-terms pay cut.

“That is completely unacceptable. They continue to have the full support of Unite in their fight.”

A spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Office spokesperson responded: “It is for the relevant Northern Ireland department to make final decisions on pay policies.

“The UK Government has no authority to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland. The Secretary of State has invited representatives from the five largest parties in Northern Ireland to discuss how the Government will work with them to stabilise the finances of a returning executive.