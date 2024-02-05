Workers take strike action at Short Strand bus depot in December 2023. Photo: Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker

In a joint press release, the three unions involved in the ongoing industrial action said they have not yet received an offer of fresh negotiations from Translink, or any offer of a pay increase.

“In absence of improved pay offer, bus and rail workers will take a three-day strike action at the end of the month,” the Unite, GMB and SIPTU statement said.

“Given the potential for incoming Infrastructure Minister John O’Dowd to move quickly and offer workers a pay increase, it was unanimously agreed by all three unions to reschedule the date of the next, planned strike action which was provisionally set for February 15 – until the end of the month.

“In the absence of a realistic offer the next scheduled strike action by bus and rail workers will be for a 72-hour period commencing on a staggered basis after midnight on February 27 and ending after midnight February 29.

“Strike action would result in all bus and rail services in Northern Ireland being brought to a standstill.”

Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Stormont has a small window to come forward with a pay offer to avoid further industrial action by public transport sector workers. Promises of increased budgets must immediately translate into a fair pay increase for our members”.

GMB regional organiser Peter Macklin said: "The unions want to provide the politicians and Translink the space to provide a cost of living pay increase for public transport workers. However, they should be under no illusions, in the absence of any such offer, our members will be left with no alternative but to proceed with the planned three-day action at the end of the month.”