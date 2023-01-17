Consulting firm, Treliant LLC is set to create 150 new jobs at its Belfast service delivery centre as part a multi-million pound growth plan.

The new roles will primarily be in its Capital Markets (formerly known as Vox Financial Partners) and managed services business units.

The US firm, Treliant provides professional services to the banking, Capital Markets and financial services sectors, focused on helping them to manage their complex, global regulatory, compliance and business change matters.

Speaking about the decision to make the investment in Northern Ireland, David Samuels, chief executive officer, Treliant LLC, said: “Belfast clearly has a strong place within the business since this is where our Capital Markets practice started.

"However, as this expansion will play a pivotal role in the delivery of our growth strategy, it was important we considered all options when deciding where to invest in this large expansion.

“We reviewed different locations based on several factors – ease of doing business, knowledge of the financial sector, infrastructure and costs, for example. We had two strong contenders, but Northern Ireland became our preferred choice thanks to the combination of existing knowledge and affinity to our work, the local talent and Invest Northern Ireland’s support.”

Terry Robinson, chief executive officer of Treliant Capital Markets, explained: “We plan to create the new roles over the next three years and are actively recruiting graduates with both legal and non-legal degrees providing training to upskill them with the knowledge needed for the specific roles within our business.”

So far 40 of the 150 roles are already in place and the company is currently actively recruiting.

Originally a Belfast-based consultancy, Vox was acquired by Treliant, a consulting partner to the financial services industry globally, in August 2021.

Mel Chittock, Interim CEO, Invest Northern Ireland, continued: “We have worked with the business since 2017 and in 2020 we helped it more than double its workforce and invest in market development to support future growth.

“Now, just two years later, the company is growing again. The 150 new roles will nearly quadruple the size of the business here in Northern Ireland and will contribute £4.8m in annual salaries to our economy.

“The roles include Team Leads, Consultants and Analysts. The new roles provide excellent potential for graduates to gain skills in an international financial services consultancy, and all roles are available on a hybrid working basis.”

Invest Northern Ireland has offered financial support towards the creation of the new jobs.

Brendan Gorman, Chief Financial Officer for Capital Markets, Treliant, added: “Invest Northern Ireland has supported us from the early stages of building our capital markets practice.

"As a result of this support we have been able to develop and grow the business at a much quicker rate. The agency’s continued support gives us the confidence to take this next, significant step and helped ensure these new jobs were created here in Northern Ireland.”

