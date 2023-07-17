Tributes paid after death of Winemark founder and respected Northern Ireland drinks industry businessman Paul Hunt

Winemark founder Paul Hunt pictured with his eldest granddaughter Katherine

​Paul Hunt was born in April 1948, the second oldest of a family of five. His father Paddy, from Boyle

Roscommon, had famously “come up to Belfast on a bicycle” in the 1940’s. From modest beginnings,

Paddy became a successful and respected figure in the drinks industry.

Winemark founder Paul Hunt

In their Mount Merrion home, Paul’s Londonderry-born mum Patricia inspired the children with a love of classical and Irish music. As a boy, Paul sang child soprano, excelled at the piano, and initially intended to make music his vocation.

He opted instead to make his own career in business, and after attending St Malachy’s College Belfast, graduated in economics from Queens University.

Paul was an astute and determined young entrepreneur,. He’d observed in his travels the development of off-licences to meet the growing trend of social drinking at home. He set up one of the first off-licence chains in Belfast, branding them as “Winemark”. It was a high-risk enterprise. But it was very successful, and over fifty years later remains the market leader.

An innovator, he constantly scanned the industry environment for new opportunities. He was one of the first in Ireland to observe the trend for quality wines away from the Old World of Europe towards New World countries. He travelled worldwide to identify the rising stars of winemaking . He met and befriended the Gallo brothers, Ernest & Julio, in California, the Chadwicks in Chile, the Hardy family in Australia and many others, now household names in Europe.

Paul negotiated some of their earliest European export deals, and Northern Ireland wine lovers were among the first in Europe to enjoy these exciting new wines.

But he didn’t just sell & market wines. He became a connoisseur with the encyclopaedic knowledge of a top sommelier. Socially, a night at a Paul Hunt party was a joyful education, and rarely followed by a hangover, allegedly because of his choice of quality wines!

His off-licence chain was the platform from which he diversified into the entertainment and hospitality fields. His group employs 1,600 people and owns many iconic pubs, as well as a leading drinks distribution company.

That success was achieved despite fierce competition, recessions, a pandemic, and the worst of the Troubles, which for decades dealt a massive blow to the hospitality trade.

Sons Michael and Patrick have worked in the company with him for the past twenty years.

During 51 years of marriage to his beloved wife Pat, an artist and former art teacher at St Dominic’s College, they shared a deep love of music, Irish culture and the arts, as well as sport.

Pat said: “We had a wonderful life together. I was truly blessed to have such a fascinating and good man as my life partner. Paul’s passion to be the best he could, was reflected not just in his business, but in all aspects of his life, with his family, friends, hobbies and interests”

They were marvellous hosts, and enjoyed the craic of good company.

When he was courting Pat, they’d often meet after he had performed with the orchestra in the pit at the Grand Opera House. (to earn some extra cash!) His instruments included piano, oboe, guitar, and the Lorée Cor Anglais. But his favourite was the Uileann pipes, one of the most difficult traditional Irish instruments to learn.

He was chairman of the Ulster Orchestra Foundation and an enthusiastic supporter of the Lyric and the Ulster Museum.

Visual arts were another great passion, notably Ulster artists Andrew Nicholl, Gerard Dillon, John Luke

and Dan O’Neill. Characteristically, Paul sought only what he believed were the very best of their work.

Pride of place went to sculptor FE McWilliam, whose stunning bronzes formed such a dramatic backdrop to Paul’s life. He was an authority on McWilliam’s work, and a prominent supporter of the establishment in Banbridge of the FE McWilliam Gallery.

Paul also continued the family’s interest in horse racing, especially at Down Royal where his father had been a director. With Pat they kept racehorses in trainer Noel Meade’s Co Meath stables.

All this would be enough to fill most people’s lives. However Paul also held a pilot’s licence, and was an accomplished sailor and skier. An avid collector of Irish historic books and memorabilia, his other niche interests included the Titanic, stamps, and, appropriately for a devotee of the wine business, he had a world-class collection of vintage bottle-openers!

It was even more remarkable that he found time to enjoy and play golf regularly. True to form, he studied

it intently, determined to be a golfing expert, but even he had to admit that golf isn’t a game of perfect!

It’s quite poignant that Paul died peacefully, walking near his favourite golf course, San Lorenzo, while

on holiday with Pat in Portugal.

Love of family and friends were fundamental to all that Paul Hunt lived and worked for; his beloved

Pat, their children Michael, Rachael and Patrick. They had nine grandchildren, the loss of the eldest Ben in 2005 was a terrible loss to Michael and his wife Paula. In 2012 Pat and Paul’s youngest, much loved daughter Zarah also suffered a traumatic brain injury which would dramatically change all their lives.

His greatest concern through challenging times was to protect them, and the jobs of his employees.

Paul's siblings, many friends and family circle will miss the fellowship and craic of this extraordinary man.

To quote the philosopher Erwin McManus: ”You’re not supposed to die with your potential unrealised.

A life well-lived squeezes all the potential placed within...and does something with it...” Paul Hunt's’ life was indeed well-lived. And he realised something unique with his potential. However, for all his success in business and beyond, he was a modest, intensely private man who shunned the limelight.