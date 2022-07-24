Sir William is understood to have passed away in the early hours of this morning.

North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said: “With the passing of Sir William Wright, Ballymena has lost a giant.

“A Godly man of faith. A loyal Ulsterman. An entrepreneur without match. We will not see his like again.

“I wish to extend to Lady Wright and to all the family my and my families and our party’s sincerest condolences for their loss.

“Sir William was a giant character. He was one of the last true captains of industry and commerce and a man who has left his mark, not just locally but globally. Wherever there is engineering or manufacturing or sales of buses his genius will be remembered.

“I have had the honour of knowing him and his family for decades. He was both a political and business leader.

“He cared passionately about the employment and skills training of local people. He loved Northern Ireland and he was dedicated in everything that he did.

Sir William Wright is made a Knight Bachelor of the British Empire by the Prince of Wales at Buckingham Palace. Photo credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire

“When in his presence you knew you were with someone remarkable. He had that X factor that, so few possess. But those who have it make a difference to all around. Northern Ireland was so fortunate to have him as a son.

“To his immediate and extended family. They can take courage in his faith, which was strong. His witness purposeful. At their time of great loss, they know many people across the entire country will be praying for them.”

DUP’s Paul Frew said: “Sorry to hear news that Sir William Wright has passed away, my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this sad time.

“I value the times I worked with William, he was a respected member of the Economic Development Committee that I chaired and he gave so much to Northern Ireland.”

Sir William Wright alongside PJ McAvoy, chairperson of the Ballymena Business Centre.

Sir William Wright, who founded the company with his father Robert in 1946, was knighted in 2018’s new year’s honours list for services to the bus industry and the UK economy.

It was the first company in the UK to produce an electric bus.

Wrightbus built London’s Routemaster double-decker – dubbed the “Boris Bus” – which was ordered by the Prime Minister when he was mayor and chair of Transport for London, the capital’s public transport operator.

In 2019, Bamford Bus Company, owned by English industrialist Jo Bamford, acquired the firm after it was placed into administration.