A post on their own social media page pays tribute to Jack Caughey.

It says: “It is with immense sadness that we must share the news of the passing of the Founder and Owner of Little Italy, Jack Caughey.

"After a short illness, Jack passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

"Little Italy has always been a family business and will remain as such with Jack’s daughter, son-in-law, sister, niece and nephews all working hard to continue his legacy.

"Little Italy will be closed for a number of days so the family can celebrate the life of this very special man.”

The news has been met with great sadness from a wide company base who remember eating great pizza’s over the decades.

