Tributes pour in for founder and owner of Little Italy, 'Gentleman' Jack Caughey who died after a short illness
A post on their own social media page pays tribute to Jack Caughey.
It says: “It is with immense sadness that we must share the news of the passing of the Founder and Owner of Little Italy, Jack Caughey.
"After a short illness, Jack passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.
"Little Italy has always been a family business and will remain as such with Jack’s daughter, son-in-law, sister, niece and nephews all working hard to continue his legacy.
"Little Italy will be closed for a number of days so the family can celebrate the life of this very special man.”
The news has been met with great sadness from a wide company base who remember eating great pizza’s over the decades.
Comments from customers said: “Such sad news, wishing the family the deepest sympathy and looking forward to seeing the family tradition carrying on Jacks name”, “Passing of an absolute legend. Worked for Jack for a while when I was a student around the corner as well, he was absolutely beloved by all of us. My sincerest condolences to the family”, “This is shocking news! I was in with Jack last year. I've known Jack since I was a kid running around the Temple. R.I.P Gentleman Jack” and “Terribly sad news. Pizza from Little Italy and friendly word with Jack, were a feature of so many nights over so many years. A gentleman. Thoughts are with his family”.