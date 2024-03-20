Tributes pour in for founder and owner of Little Italy, 'Gentleman' Jack Caughey who died after a short illness

Tributes have poured in for the founder and and owner of Little Italy on Amelia Street in Belfast after his death.
By Gemma Murray
Published 20th Mar 2024, 13:54 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2024, 14:01 GMT
A post on their own social media page pays tribute to Jack Caughey.

It says: “It is with immense sadness that we must share the news of the passing of the Founder and Owner of Little Italy, Jack Caughey.

"After a short illness, Jack passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family.

"Little Italy has always been a family business and will remain as such with Jack’s daughter, son-in-law, sister, niece and nephews all working hard to continue his legacy.

"Little Italy will be closed for a number of days so the family can celebrate the life of this very special man.”

The news has been met with great sadness from a wide company base who remember eating great pizza’s over the decades.

Comments from customers said: “Such sad news, wishing the family the deepest sympathy and looking forward to seeing the family tradition carrying on Jacks name”, “Passing of an absolute legend. Worked for Jack for a while when I was a student around the corner as well, he was absolutely beloved by all of us. My sincerest condolences to the family”, “This is shocking news! I was in with Jack last year. I've known Jack since I was a kid running around the Temple. R.I.P Gentleman Jack” and “Terribly sad news. Pizza from Little Italy and friendly word with Jack, were a feature of so many nights over so many years. A gentleman. Thoughts are with his family”.

