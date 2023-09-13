Tributes pour in for Richard Finney 'a gentle giant who had time for everyone'

Richard Finney image from The Counter Deli

In a post on social media, The Counter Deli said: ‘We are devastated to share with you all the sad news of the sudden passing of our very own Richard Finney.

‘Not one person who met Richard would have a bad word to say about our VERY tall and VERY bald boss and friend.

‘Richard was a gentle giant who had time for everyone – he was an absolute gent who was always up for a laugh and a bit of craic

‘He was also an inspirational entrepreneur and became an expert in anything he set his mind to – accountancy (though he would prefer we didn’t draw attention to this!), wine and let’s not forget a quality cup of coffee!

‘Together with Olivia, he built the Counter and, more recently, New Kid Coffee from scratch – two amazing businesses loved by locals here in Letterkenny and across all of Ireland.’

The post added: ‘If ever there was proof that a husband and wife can work together, it was Richard and Olivia. After that initial gaze over the calculators at EY, they had eyes for no-one else!

‘It’s difficult to find the words to say but, put simply, Olivia was the ying to Richard’s yang and they made the BEST team.

Richard Finney death notice.jpg

‘Richard was loved by all and, as a mark of respect to the main man, the Counter will be closed for the rest of this week. Our thoughts and prayers are with all of Richard’s family.

Lots of love – the Counter

Rest in peace Richard x’

Another post from Bonagee United – a football club which describes itself as ‘a Football club based at Dry Arch Park, catering for players of all ages, male and female’ in a post said: “Bonagee United is saddened to learn of the passing of Richard Finney.

"A popular businessman in Letterkenny, as the proprietor of The Counter Deli, Richard was also a coach with the Bonagee United U12 ‘Arcade’ team. Richard’s ‘New Kid Coffee’ also proudly adorned the jerseys.

"Our sincere sympathies are extended to his wife Olivia, children Mia and Matthew and all of the extended Finney family.

May he rest in peace.”

Another tribute was also paid by Rushe Fitness who said: “We are heartbroken to hear of the passing of our good friend Richard Finney.

"Richard has been a long-term member of our community here at Rushe Fitness and always brought a smile to the faces of those he trained with.

"The social events and wine evenings that he provided for us each year were always a highlight.

"On a personal note, he was always a huge supporter to us as business owners and we valued our chats with him. We will miss him very much.

"Our condolences to his wife Olivia and his children.

"We extend our deepest sympathies to all who knew and loved him, especially to his extended family, colleagues, and friends".

And another post from fellow business in Letterkenny WeeBuns said: “We are truly heartbroken by the news of the passing of our amazing coffee roaster and friend, Richard Finney

"Richard was a man of many talents and his knowledge of coffee and wine had no end, a successful business man along with his lovely family, Richard was testament to what hard work can do.