Trump challenge in US for Fermanagh’s unique Boatyard Gin

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

​Fermanagh’s unique Boatyard Distillery expects its US sales to soar by 700% within six weeks, following a strategic partnership with Banfi Vintners in this strategically important global marketplace.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Boatyard Gin has joined Banfi’s successful portfolio in the US. Both companies are currently assessing if there’s likely to be a serious impact on likely business in the US from President Trump’s shock new tariff rates on UK and EU exports to the US Through the partnership, the distillery’s flagship product, Boatyard Double Gin, will initially be launched in 13 US states before planned full nationwide distribution.

The collaboration is expected to increase Boatyard’s global sales by 150% by the end of 2025, according to the Enniskillen business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a brand to be excited about,” said Cristina Mariani-May, third-generation family proprietor and chief executive of Banfi. “Boatyard has created something truly special, and we have been particularly impressed by its early performance in the US market.

“In addition to producing exceptional gin, they are also an impressive team that brings extensive experience and skill to the table and it is with great pride that we welcome Boatyard to our Banfi family.”

Boatyard Distillery said the new partnership would boost the brand’s presence in the on-trade and bring a ‘huge retail opportunity’ through instant access to all major US chains.

Boatyard Distillery founder Joe McGirr, who is planning a new irish whiskey, said: “This is the perfect time for us to lean into Banfi’s expertise and I am thrilled to be working with such an inspiring leader as Cristina Mariani-May and her team. We would not be in this position today without the invaluable support of our distillery team and our investors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to move into this expansive growth occasion for Boatyard where we will now see the investment put into the brand returning itself through an important uptick in revenue.”

Declan McGurk, new managing director of Boatyard Distillery in Enniskillen

Furthermore, Boatyard’s commercial director, Declan McGurk will move into the role of managing director.

“Declan has been instrumental when it comes to Boatyard launching in the United States,” McGirr added.

“Together with Michael Smoley, our first employee on the ground in the US, they carved out a highly original method of launching Boatyard in the right way – with a one-bottle-per-state approach, building it in the hands of bartenders first. Day to day, nothing changes for us though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are still focused on making the best gin we possibly can, so if someone thinks of a Martini, we want them to think of Boatyard. This new partnership in the US will help reinforce that vision and we are really excited to take Fermanagh on this journey with us.”

Declan called the collaboration a “game-changing move” for Boatyard Distillery. He is very w well known as an industry legend in the bar trade having enjoyed a sparkling seven-year tenure at the world-renowned Savoy Hotel In London.

Under his stewardship, the American Bar was awarded World’s Best Bar in 2017 by World’s 50 Best Bars. Declan also achieved personal recognition as he was crowned Best Bar Manager in the UK at the 2019 Class Bar Awards.

Declan has strong family ties with County Fermanagh, with his parents living only a few miles from the distillery, and some of his family having worked with the McGirr family on the farm in years gone by. His grandfather, Eddie Duffy, was also a regional hero for contributing to the local Traditional Irish Music scene, being the namesake along with Mick Hoy at the Derrygonnelly festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was whilst passing through Belfast International Airport where Declan discovered Boatyard Double Gin. After being impressed by the taste there was almost shock at seeing where it was produced, and a relationship formed leading to Declan’s eventual appointment as the Commercial Director in 2020.

Ironically, even though he has worked in many great bars, if you catch Declan having a drink it is more likely to be a pint of the black stuff than a cocktail. If pushed though he would tell you his favourite cocktail is a Martini, two to one ratio, and no garnish.

He noted: “We knew that if we launched in America correctly, the right opportunities would present themselves. Banfi has a limited spirit portfolio and having Boatyard selected as one of the lucky few to be a part of it is testament to the early groundwork we have done.”

McGurk expressed his confidence in the company reaching its goal of becoming the “number-one premium Irish gin brand in the world”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad