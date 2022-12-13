Belfast-based law firm, Tughans has announced it is moving to new headquarters in the Grade A office building, The Ewart.

Located at Bedford Square, the firm’s new office space spans approximately 23,000 sq. ft. across the 11th and 12th floors.

Tughans is one of Northern Ireland’s largest commercial law firms and has been recognised as the most active local law firm in each of the last seven years by the Experian MarketIQ M&A League Table, having advised on deals worth over £1bn in each of the last five years.

Based in Linen Quarter, the former Ewart’s warehous has recently undergone an £85m restoration of the Grade B+ listed site, with the addition of a 17-storey new build extension.

Built by property developers, MRP, The Ewart has achieved a BREEAM Excellent rating, making it Belfast’s most sustainable new building.

Patrick Brown, managing partner at Tughans, said: “This is an exciting time for our firm. The success of the firm has been built on exceptional people, doing market leading work, for high quality clients but our previous office has not been reflective of that. The world class facilities in the Ewart closely align with our own ambition for the future and will support both our continued growth and development of our culture of intelligence, collaboration, and innovation.”

Dave Jones, head of real estate at Tughans, explained: “The move to The Ewart is a natural one for Tughans, as the firm expands, we have outgrown our offices in Victoria Street, and we’re delighted to be taking up residence in one of the most sustainable and digitally connected buildings in the city. As we work with clients to reach their environmental goals, the new offices’ environmental credentials were instrumental in our decision to move our headquarters to the tower.”

Dave Jones, partner at Tughans, Patrick Brown, managing partner at Tughans, Kathy McGillie, partner at Tughans, Paul Beacom, development director at MRP and Toby McMurray, partner at Tughans

Stephen Surphlis, managing director of MRP, added: “Tughans are one of Belfast’s most respected and established legal practices and I would like to welcome them to our development. At 17-storeys the modern tower building features panoramic views across Belfast and provides its community of tenants with a working environment which supports their wellbeing. Tughans arrival means that The Ewart is now over two-thirds let and on course to be fully let in early 2023.”