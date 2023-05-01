Leading Belfast law firm, Tughans has officially moved its headquarters to Grade A office building, The Ewart.

Located at Bedford Square on Bedford Street in Belfast, the firm’s new premises spans the 11th and 12th floor with stunning views across the city centre.

The move from its previous office in Victoria Street marks a period of growth and change for the law firm, which celebrated 125 years in business in 2021, as it looks to recruit new talent and foster new ways of working. Designed by Ply Design and executed by specialist fit-out firm, Somerville, the office space is open plan and purpose-built to promote collaboration. The move was project managed by Johnston Houston.

Tughans is one of Northern Ireland’s largest commercial law firms, providing specialist legal advice across all business sectors. The firm was recently recognised as the most active law firm in Northern Ireland for the eighth consecutive year by the Experian MarketIQ M&A League Table.

Built by property developers, MRP, The Ewart has achieved a BREEAM Excellent rating, making it one of Belfast’s most sustainable new buildings, aligning with Tughans’ own sustainability goals. Merging a historic building in the city’s Linen Quarter with a brand new 17-storey extension, the landmark redevelopment of The Ewart has attracted dynamic local and global businesses to the area.

Patrick Brown, managing partner of Tughans, said: “The move to The Ewart marks a new era for Tughans. Having outgrown our offices in Victoria Street, we sought a new office that was appropriate for the forward thinking and innovative firm that we have become. With impeccable sustainability credentials and enviable views across the city, The Ewart was the perfect choice and will support our ESG targets. We’re excited that we have now moved in and can start to make it our own.”

David Jones, Real Estate partner at Tughans, added: “With an open plan layout, the new office will help to nurture a collaborative environment and foster new ways of working between teams in the firm. It is very much designed with our staff and our clients in mind to create a welcoming, comfortable yet professional atmosphere. With various private meeting and events spaces along with relaxed common areas, we look forward to welcoming clients to the building.”