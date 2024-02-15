Tughans secures ninth consecutive title as Northern Ireland’s most active corporate law firm

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Belfast-based law firm advised on 50 deals during 2023, 35% more than the firm in second place. On a quarterly basis Tughans has been the top performing law firm in Northern Ireland, in terms of deal volume, in 27 of the past 31 quarters.

Tughans’ market leading Corporate team has worked in conjunction with the firm’s Banking and Finance, Real Estate, Contracts and Technology and Employment teams on a large number of high profile deals involving businesses across a broad range of sectors and industries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This included acting for Mattioli Woods Plc in relation to its acquisition of Doherty Pension & Investment Consultancy Limited, advising in respect of the sale of the Robinson Group of Companies to Bidvest Noonan, advising Weev in respect of a significant investment from Octopus Sustainable Infrastructure Fund and acting for Legal and General in relation to the acquisition and development of The Loft Lines ‘Build-to-Rent’ project in Titanic Quarter, Belfast, a £155m forward-funding deal which will see the development of 778 new apartments.

The Belfast-based law firm advised on 50 deals during 2023.

James Donnelly, Head of Corporate at Tughans, commented on the firm’s achievement, stating: “We are very pleased to be recognised as Northern Ireland’s leading corporate law firm for the ninth consecutive year. This is a testament to the trust placed in us by our clients and the expertise and dedication of our talented team.”

Fellow Corporate Partner, John McGuckian, added: “It is a fantastic achievement to continue as the most active law firm in Northern Ireland on M&A transactions for nine consecutive years. We are incredibly grateful to our ambitious clients who we continue to support and we look forward to another productive year ahead.”

2023 has been a hugely successful year for Tughans, having also been awarded Corporate Law Firm of the Year and Corporate Partner, Paul O’Brien, being named Dealmaker of the Year at the Insider Media NI Dealmaker Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul O’Brien added: “It has been an incredibly busy year for the team and these achievements are a strong reflection of the calibre and volume of work we do across Northern Ireland.”

Tughans Managing Partner, Patrick Brown, said: “Maintaining our position as the most active advisor in Northern Ireland for the ninth consecutive year demonstrates our position as the leading corporate law firm in Northern Ireland and this achievement coincides with our recent move to the Ewart on Bedford Square which supports us further in our growth and client-centric service.”

In light of the recent developments, including the formation of the new executive in Stormont, Tughans acknowledges the potential opportunities it brings for businesses in Northern Ireland.

Patrick continued: “We are fully committed to supporting the growth and prosperity of businesses in Northern Ireland and facilitating opportunities for inward investment and fostering a conducive environment for economic development and innovation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Tughans continues to support its clients to navigate the complexities of M&A transactions, the firm remains dedicated to being a trusted advisor and strategic partner to businesses across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, England and Wales.