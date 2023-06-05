News you can trust since 1737
Tughans strengthens senior team with new partners and directors as firm grows

Leading law firm, Tughans has grown its team in Belfast with four new hires and nine senior promotions, including two new partners.
By Claire Cartmill
Published 6th Jun 2023, 00:05 BST- 2 min read

Tughans is one of Northern Ireland’s largest commercial law firms, providing specialist legal advice across all business sectors. Following the move to its new Grade A office space in The Ewart on Bedford Street last month, the firm is primed for a period of rapid growth.

Fiona Kirkpatrick has been promoted to partner in the estate planning department. Since joining the firm in 2020, Fiona has been responsible for

advising high net worth individuals, including shareholders of locally prestigious owner-managed businesses in connection with their succession planning.

Leading Northern Ireland law firm, Tughans has grown its team in Belfast with four new hires and nine senior promotions, including two new partners. Pictured are Patrick Brown, Tughans managing partner with the firm’s nine new senior promotionsLeading Northern Ireland law firm, Tughans has grown its team in Belfast with four new hires and nine senior promotions, including two new partners. Pictured are Patrick Brown, Tughans managing partner with the firm’s nine new senior promotions
Within the Healthcare department, Kevin Hegarty has been promoted to partner. Kevin has extensive experience at the firm acting on behalf of medical indemnity organisations and individual clinicians undertaking work in both Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

To support ongoing client work and new contract wins, the firm has recently promoted seven new directors, Gavin Robinson, real estate, Aimee Craig, Cassie McCormick and Brendan Donnelly, corporate, Pauline Walker and Grainne Kirk in disputes and Francesca Glynn, healthcare.

The firm also welcomes four new legal staff. Aimee Bullock joins finance and restructuring as director, Catherine Power joins as associate director in disputes, Enya Hood as associate solicitor in corporate and Alexandra Mawhinney joins as associate solicitor in real estate. The firm remains active in recruiting for a number of further positions to bolster its position as Northern Ireland’s most active corporate law firm, an accolade it has now proudly held for eight years.

Managing partner, Patrick Brown, said: “I’d like to congratulate our new partners and directors on their new positions and thank them for their significant ongoing contribution to our clients and the firm. Fiona and Kevin in particular are great assets to the senior team with a wealth of valuable experience and these promotions are well deserved.

“I’d also like to welcome our new team members. Having settled into our brand new office in The Ewart and on the back of new client contract wins, we are primed to grow our team further and are committed to providing a collaborative and flexible working environment for our colleagues.”

