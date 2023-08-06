TUI UK & Ireland has launched a new accommodation only platform with thousands of hotels, offering holidaymakers in Northern Ireland the opportunity to choose from even more hotel options than before.

The new booking platform means customers can choose from thousands of hotels and book a stay without needing to package with a TUI flight. This exciting development enables TUI to become more flexible and broaden its product portfolio in order to attract more customers and offer more choice and will be an important driver for dynamic packaging.

Craig Morgan, head of TUI Ireland, said: “At TUI we know that our customers are looking for unparalleled flexibility and choice when booking their well-deserved summer holiday or weekend break away. This new booking platform is another important development for TUI as we know our customers want to book different holidays and experiences throughout the year. We understand that booking a holiday is no longer about booking seven or 14-nights away, it’s about making your holiday fit in with your lifestyle and available time off.

“Customers can book a hotel for a summer beach getaway or even a hotel in Northern Ireland or RoI for a few nights away. We are hopeful that by giving customers an amazing range of hotels, along with amazing TUI customer service, that they will then stay with TUI to book flight options, in destination experiences and car rental, further highlighting our shift from a traditional holiday tour operator to a global leisure company.”

Tapping into the new market segment of accommodation only allows TUI to stay relevant to the consumer by offering a modern way of booking holidays. By accessing these new and broader segments, TUI can build on a strong customer database for further cross-sell of products within the TUI ecosystem.

Accommodation only will eventually allow local customers to combine their hotel selection of choice with other holiday components such as flight only, cruise only, tours and more. This enables customers to tailor their own holiday and further adds a great deal of flexibility to the booking process. The system will be continuously updated and tested, as well as new destinations and hotels added going forward. The advanced technology of the accommodation only allows customers to find the exact right spot for the perfect holiday.