Two Belfast-based software providers specialising in Field Service Management (FSM) solutions have formed a strategic partnership that will see both expand their customer reach, benefitting more businesses with field and remote workforces in the UK and Ireland.

Totalmobile and WorkPal are prominent players in the FSM marketplace, each offering distinct strengths and capabilities.

Totalmobile offers a comprehensive and integrated FSM platform to enterprise businesses, with functionality that includes job management, mobile working, lone worker protection, rostering, and field service intelligence capabilities.

Meanwhile, WorkPal's cutting-edge FSM technology enhances the operations of the SME market providing a host of features including scheduling, tracking, and reporting to mobile working businesses.

Employing over 500 people locally between them, Totalmobile and WorkPal will collaborate to provide high-quality solutions to a broader range of customers.

Currently, WorkPal, which services 2,000 customers and approximately 15,000 users, is positioned to better support customers with up to c.100 employees, while Totalmobile continues to deliver to enterprise-scale customers.

Both WorkPal and Totalmobile have established themselves as prominent companies in the UK and Ireland. Their achievements include being recognised as two of the nine Northern Irish companies listed in Deloitte's 50 Fastest Growing Tech Companies, a testament to their impressive growth and success in the tech industry.

Gary Adams, chief strategy officer at Totalmobile, said: “Totalmobile and WorkPal have been operating in the same market for many years, each focusing on solving similar challenges for customers. This formal partnership now allows Totalmobile to ensure that organisations with a SME workforce can still benefit from the advantages of field service management technology, with the expertise from WorkPal to manage this.

“We’re also pleased to be able to offer WorkPal’s existing customer base a greater range of FSM solutions to drive efficiency and productivity.

“WorkPal is adept at working with customers that have previously been outside of our capabilities, so working together is mutually beneficial. We’re confident that this new formal partnership will continue to drive the growth of both of our businesses, as we continue to offer an unmatched suite of solutions.”

Britt Megahey, founder and managing director of WorkPal, added: “The UK field service market has become increasingly more competitive in recent years. We wanted a way to provide our customers with additional value while continuing to attract new business within our SME target.

