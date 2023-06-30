Two companies fined £80k each over 'failure to ensure safety' ahead of Primark fire in Belfast

The Primark fire in Belfast city centre in August 2018

The fire broke out at Bank Buildings on August 28 while work, including the use of blow torches, was being carried out on the landmark premises.

On Friday morning at Belfast Crown Court, Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Limited was fined a total of £80,000, and AF Roofing Limited was fined a total of £80,000.

According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSENI), both companies had earlier pleaded guilty to the charges in that they failed to ensure, so far as was reasonably practicable, the safety of their own employees and of other persons on the site, including members of the public.

“The HSENI investigation determined that appropriate steps had not been taken to ensure the risks associated with ‘hot works’ involving a gas-powered blow torch were suitably managed; however, the evidence has not established if any of these failings were the cause of the fire,” the HSENI said.Speaking after the hearing, Kevin Campbell of the HSENI’s Major Investigation Team said: “All employers, including sub-contractors, have a legal responsibility to plan and organise work to ensure it can be carried out safely.

“Hot work activities involving the use of heat or open flames, must be properly assessed and controlled throughout the duration of the work, including during any breaks and at the end of the working day. Hot processes and hot work should be strictly controlled by operating permit-to-work schemes.”

In relation to the prosecution, Mr Campbell said: “HSENI will continue to work effectively with partner agencies, including the Public Prosecution Service.”Bennett Management Contractors (GB) Limited was appointed as principal contractor for the refurbishment works at the Bank Buildings site and had overall responsibility for any construction work. As part of the project, AF Roofing Limited was engaged by the principal contractor to re-seal a section of the roof, work which required the use of a blow torch.

