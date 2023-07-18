A two-day professional and personal self-development seminar is set to take place in Belfast with a host of renowned expert international keynote speakers who will give their unique insights into the scientific strategies and processes for lasting success.

Inception 2023 has been created by Dynamite Lifestyle, which is led by multi-award winning, global high-performance mentor, Kim Calvert, and takes place in Titanic Belfast on Friday, August 25 and Saturday 26.

The event is built on scientific research and results and inspires those in attendance through teaching them the mindset and tools they need to build a business, create a realistic and sustainable action plan and a profitable future.

Kim Calvert, a former mental health nurse from Lurgan, will share her transformational story which has seen her go from having just £4.20 in her pocket to earning over eight figures in the short space of five years as the chief executive of multiple businesses while creating life changing results for thousands of her clients across the globe throughout the process.

She will be joined by four international keynote speakers - Brian Proctor, marketing business developer and author of ‘My Father Knew The Secret: Growing Up With Bob Proctor’ speaking for the first time since the passing of the legendary self-help author and lecturer, the late Bob Proctor; New York Times best-selling author Peggy McColl, a world-renowned wealth, business and manifestation expert; author, mentor and international sales director, Doug Dane and Oscar and Emmy award-winning Hollywood producer, Phil Goldfine, who has produced over 200 films and television series.

Kim Calvert, chief executive of Dynamite Lifestyle, said: “At Dynamite Lifestyle we deliver the scientific, step-by-step success formula to empower and move people and businesses into inspired and aligned action.

"We work closely with clients in Northern Ireland and around the world to help them achieve their goals and as part of this, I am thrilled to launch Inception 2023 a unique two-day personal and professional development experience with the most incredible line-up of world-renowned speakers giving like-minded people the chance to elevate their mindsets and elevate their results.

“We are encouraging people to take two days for themselves – to sit down and focus on you, to start to think about what it is that you truly want, learn how to turn a goal into a reality, how to see opportunity instead of crisis and how you can get more time back in your life to spend with the people you love, doing the things that you want.”