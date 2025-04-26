We’re Simon Pollock and David Foster, and together we founded Lenalea Electronics back in the year 2000.

Based in the town of Markethill, we’ve proudly celebrating 25 years of service, innovation, and success in the electronics manufacturing industry.

The company has grown from humble beginnings to become a trusted partner in contract manufacturing, all while staying firmly rooted in the heart of County Armagh.

We started Lenalea with a clear vision. We wanted to build a company that put quality, reliability, and customer satisfaction at the centre of everything we do. Twenty-five years later, that vision still guides us.

The journey began in a modest 1,000-square-foot unit, where we combined hands-on expertise with entrepreneurial spirit. Our goal was simple but ambitious: to offer high-quality, bespoke electronic assembly services.

That determination quickly gained traction. By 2002, we welcomed our first employee. Just three years later, our team had grown to seven, prompting a move to a 6,000-square-foot facility to meet rising demand.

A major milestone came in 2004 with the purchase of our first pick-and-place machine. That step opened the doors to more complex, higher-volume projects. Since then, Lenalea Electronics has played a role in manufacturing components for everything from industrial machinery and consumer electronics to advanced scientific applications.

Some of our assemblies are operating in incredibly extreme environments — deep underground or even at the edge of space. It’s something we’re extremely proud of.

A true highlight in our journey came in 2018 when we moved into its own custom-designed 16,000-square-foot headquarters at 30 Fairgreen Road in Markethill. The purpose-built premises offered the infrastructure needed to streamline operations and prepare the business for the future.

After years in rented spaces, having a facility designed around our exact needs was a game-changer, it gave us the space, structure, and efficiency we needed to take things to the next level.

Of course, like many businesses, we faced major challenges during the Covid-19 pandemic. We had to make some tough decisions, including furloughing staff and operating with a skeleton crew.

But we remained focused on supporting essential sectors — and we emerged stronger.

In response to increasing demand, a third pick-and-place machine was added in 2024, expanding capacity and enabling even faster turnaround times.

Today, Lenalea Electronics employs 18 staff members and offers a comprehensive range of services, including surface mount, through-hole, and mixed-technology PCB assembly, as well as cable loom production, wiring assemblies, and full box build solutions. The company supports clients from initial prototyping through to large-scale production, all while maintaining ISO9001:2015 certification and strict adherence to IPC quality standards.

As Lenalea marks 25 years in business, we are looking forward with enthusiasm. We’re proud of what we’ve achieved, but we’re even more excited about what lies ahead. We owe our success to our incredible team, our loyal customers, and the support of the local community.

This milestone is a celebration of the journey so far — but it’s also a launchpad for what’s next. We’re full of ideas, energy, and ambition for the future.

Here’s to the next chapter at Lenalea Electronics — built on innovation, driven by passion, and still buzzing with the same spark that started it all.

1 . Lenalea Electronics Celebrating a milestone in Markethill, co-founders David Foster and Simon Pollock and reflect on 25 years of innovation, growth, and community at Lenalea Electronics Photo: u Photo Sales

2 . Lenalea Electronics Lenalea Electronics co-founders Simon Pollock and David Foster pictured with staff celebrating 25 years of innovation, growth and community Photo: u Photo Sales

3 . Old Factory 1.JPG Lenalea Electronics co-founders Simon Pollock and David Foster pictured with machine 'back in the day' Photo: u Photo Sales