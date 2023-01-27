Northern Ireland electric utility company, Click Energy has appointed Andy Porter as their new managing director with immediate effect. Philip McDaid, who had been serving as interim CEO, has been named as finance director.

Mr Porter will be responsible for leading the company’s operational and strategic direction. He has been with Londonderry-based Click Energy since its inception in 2015 and previously served as operations manager, playing a key role in helping the delivery of Government energy support schemes in NI this winter, while also establishing a proven track record in driving growth, innovation and, importantly, consumer satisfaction.

Having held senior roles with two of NI’s leading electricity suppliers, Mr Porter is also well-versed in the challenges and opportunities of the region’s complex energy market, in what is a fitting appointment to lead Click Energy into its next phase of development. As well as overseeing the overall strategy and operations, he will also lead the efforts to develop new partnerships and collaborations to further expand the company’s reach to households and businesses across NI.

Mr Porter said: “This appointment is a huge honour and, having been with Click Energy since the beginning, I’m thrilled at the prospect of pushing us to new heights. Amid the many opportunities and challenges that lie ahead, I am thoroughly committed to working closely with consumers, stakeholders, and the community to create a sustainable and affordable energy future for NI. Furthermore, I’m also looking forward to continuing the impressive work already being carried out by our talented team to deliver exceptional service to both our domestic and commercial customers.”

Mr McDaid will be responsible for all long-term financial aspects of Click Energy. He will work closely with Mr Porter and other senior management to develop and implement strategic pathways which will help deliver organisational growth objectives.

Mr McDaid explained: "As the energy industry continues to evolve and innovate, I am excited to be stepping into this role at such an exciting time for Click Energy. Andy’s experience and knowledge will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate in the NI energy market. We can be confident that under his leadership, we will be able to deliver exceptional service to our customers and make a positive impact on the community.”

Mr Porter added: “Philip’s expertise in financial planning and analysis, as well as his strong strategic mindset, will be a valuable asset to Click Energy as we continue to grow and expand. We look forward to the contributions he will make to our continued success."

