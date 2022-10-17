A collaboration between two Londonderry companies, DuPont and FAST Technologies, has resulted in the creation of a new, next generation robot with advanced vision and software technology that will allow DuPont to work safer and faster in the production of Kevlar®.

Paul Kirkpatrick, DuPont Maydown, said: “Following two years of intense research and collaborative innovation with FAST Technologies, it is extremely gratifying to see the new AMR (autonomous mobile robot) up and running and doing exactly what we hoped it would.

“The AMR is used in the production of Kevlar® and allows the safe unloading of finished bobbins, the emptying of tubes automatically and the movement of bobbins to defined locations. The AMR will be operating in a challenging work environment alongside operating personnel, so it has a complex communication structure that will keep it running.”

FAST is an advanced manufacturing company, specialising in automation, robotics and software solutions for companies globally.

Colin Spence, director at FAST, explained: “The system we have developed in collaboration with DuPont is unlike any robot available to industrial manufacturers today. More than just an AMR this is automated and intelligent, fully mobile and with no need for tracks, with an onboard collaborative robot arm that can manipulate up to 16kg loads.

“It has integrated efficient vision system that offers depth perception for varying heights or stacked objects to account for dynamic working environments. The partnership with DuPont has brought together years of combined skills and knowledge to develop an advanced manufacturing solution that enables safer, more productive, and efficient workspaces.”

Keith Stott, project team leader at DuPont Maydown and Colin Spence from FAST Technologies