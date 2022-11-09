Continuing its 50th anniversary celebrations, Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland’s “We love sustainable packaging” message will now be seen by thousands of consumers all over the UK and Ireland, as a fleet of newly liveried trailers heads out onto the roads.

Director operations at Greiner Packaging International, Jarek Zasadzinski, said: “We recently celebrated our 50th anniversary at Dungannon in the presence of representatives of regional and local government, investors and the Greiner Family Council from Austria.

“At the event, we announced new investments totalling over £10m, for the installation of machinery, commissioning of a new manufacturing hall and the expansion of the warehouse. These new investments follow the more than £35m we have invested since acquiring Wilsanco in 2006.

"Sixteen years ago, the site was turning over £15m and today we are achieving £60m. Our goal is to grow this site to £100m over the next three to four years.

“For 50 years, we have produced some of the world’s most sustainable packaging for food and non-food applications in Dungannon, so putting our essential sustainability message on the road in an important step.”

Surefreight has been providing logistics services to Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland for more than five years and has decided to take the company’s sustainability message on tour.

Surefreight business development manager Stuart Ferris, explained: “Thousands of people see messages on trucks on a daily basis. Greiner Packaging is a valued partner, and we are proud to promote its sustainability message as it so closely aligns with our own environmental values. We were planning the addition of dozens of new trailers for the fleet, and thought about using the opportunity to share important messages on what are effectively mobile billboards.”

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland warehouse & distribution manager Gavin Lee, continued: “It is great that Surefreight share our vision and want to take this opportunity to use their trailers to promote our sustainability message.

“The 13.6 m long trailers each have a 26 pallet capacity, or 52 pallets when double-stacked. The lightweight nature of our packaging solutions means we can ship large quantities on each delivery, reducing the number of journeys.”

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland sales director Julie Eller, added: “Designed for recycling, Greiner Packaging’s K3 ® cardboard-plastic solution is one of the most sustainable packaging solutions on the market, and has a smaller carbon footprint than other alternative packaging solutions. The cardboard wrap is especially easy to detach from the cup and now features a new tear tab which makes separation intuitive and much easier for consumers to separate the cardboard sleeve from the lightweight plastic cup, to enable efficient recycling.

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland transport & despatch leader Andrius Cesnauskas, concluded: “It is everyone’s responsibility to think about sustainability. We are delighted that consumers around the UK and Ireland will now see our message, and want to discover more about why we are passionate about delivering sustainable packaging solutions.”

Greiner Packaging UK & Ireland warehouse & distribution manager Gavin Lee, with transport & despatch leader Andrius Cesnauskas and Surefreight business development manager Stuart Ferris