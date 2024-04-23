Two Northern Ireland construction giants secure places on £600million Scottish Framework

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Scottish government has named two Northern Ireland construction firms to deliver the upcoming Public Works Framework over the next four years.

Graham, headquartered in Hillsborough and Belfast’s Northstone, joins six other UK construction companies, who have secured places on the Scottish Government Civil Engineering Framework. The Framework will run to March 24 2028

The framework is divided into three lots: general civil engineering works (total value 120million), structural civil engineering works (total value £80million), and all civil engineering works (£400million).

Graham has been named on all three lots, while Farrans Construction, trading as a Division of Northstone (NI) Ltd, secured a place on Lots 1 and 3.

The company is part of one of Ireland’s largest businesses and the Northern Ireland arm includes three divisions – Farrans Construction, Northstone Materials and CUBIS Systems.

Alastair Lewis, Graham contracts director said: “We are delighted to have secured our place on the Scottish Government Civil Engineering Framework which will allow us to work in partnership with the Scottish government, local authorities and other public bodies.

“We have a demonstrable portfolio of civil engineering projects which have made meaningful contributions throughout Scotland. We look forward to playing a pivotal role in delivering key infrastructure projects through the implementation of this framework.”

A privately-owned company, Graham has an annual turnover of over £1bn and operates from a network of 23 regional offices throughout the UK and Ireland, employing over 2,200 staff.

Looking ahead, Graham is in a strong position with a record pipeline of £2bn.